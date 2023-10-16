Online Caviar Shop Hong Kong Announces Nomad's HK Shop Premium Caviar Delivery And Subscription Service

Hong Kong Island, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hong Kong Island, Hong Kong -

Hong Kong-based Nomad Caviar is offering high-quality caviar at competitive prices, making the sought-after delicacy accessible to its customers around the world. For more information visit https://www.nomadcaviar.com/.

Jason Cohen, the founder of Nomad Caviar, began his journey by ordering large quantities of caviar to serve to his friends and family, whom he entertained at his Hong Kong residence during the 2020 pandemic. Soon, finding himself unable to affordably source the caviar he needed for his guests, Jason sought out wholesale providers and had a brand new realisation.

Cohen says, “The retail options available for caviar when I was entertaining my guests were just too expensive for me to keep on purchasing consistently. I realised that caviar is being denied its rightful place in every kitchen pantry by a market that leaves no room for affordable options. With Nomad Caviar, I set out to change that and make caviar consumption mainstream, like it was in the old days.”

Today, Nomad Caviar has adopted a mission to change the perception of caviar as a luxury food that is only consumed sparingly and in meagre portions. Instead, the company’s founder and his team want customers to enjoy caviar as it was always meant to be – plentifully, and often accompanying delicious everyday meals.

Nomad Caviar has revolutionised caviar by offering a farm-to-table distribution model that cuts out the middlemen and turns it into a regular indulgence. The company also champions the many health benefits of caviar for those looking to incorporate it into their diet as a source of protein and vitamin B12.

“After extensive research, travels, and numerous tastings,” says Jason, “we found the perfect farms to collaborate with and bring our vision for caviar consumption to the masses. With every Nomad Caviar purchase, you are supporting sustainable caviar farming practices. You also get to indulge in the hard work of these producers in large portions that off-the-shelf options are just too expensive to offer.”

The company’s Kaluga Hybrid caviar boasts a large roe from mature hybrid sturgeon with colours that range through shades of brown. It has a firm texture, with a buttery taste and creamy aroma, and packs a full flavour with notable minerality. The caviar is collected from sturgeon that is bred from two sturgeon native to the Amur River basin, the Huso dauricus, a cousin to Beluga and considered the largest freshwater fish in the world, and Acipenser schrenckii (Amur) sturgeon.

Meanwhile, Nomad Caviar’s Ossetra caviar has a firm, medium-sized roe that ranges in colour from black to dark brown. Ossetra caviar is loved by connoisseurs far and wide for its complex, robust flavour and versatility that has made it one of the most popular caviars around. Originally Ossetra caviar came from Acipenser gueldenstaedtii sturgeon native to the Caspian Sea, but is now farmed around the world in sustainable aquaculture farms as demand has grown.

As previously announced, both caviar varieties are sold in large packs of 250 g (sold in bundles of two 125 g tins), 500 g, 1 kg, and 1.7 kg. The sizeable packages offered at affordable prices ensure that customers don’t have to limit themselves to small servings and can enjoy the two caviar varieties to their heart’s delight with friends and family. The store also offers caviar gift sets, Nomad Atantic Smoked Salmon, Sake and Vodka, and accessories to go along with the company’s flagship caviar varieties.

NOMAD Caviar is renowned in Hong Kong's fine dining scene for its esteemed collaborations with top restaurants and chefs, each partnership showcasing the brand’s commitment to culinary innovation. The latest in these collaborations is the Caviar Tart, a joint effort with Le Bec Fin and Toto Private Kitchen. This masterpiece combines NOMAD’s signature caviar, Hokkaido uni, and snow crab meat, offering an elegant taste experience. Each collaboration underscores NOMAD’s ethos of making luxury accessible.

Jason summarises his mission with Nomad Caviar by saying, “We intend to bring the highest quality, sustainably farmed sturgeon eggs direct from the farm to your table so that you can enjoy caviar the way it is meant to be. Our team is united by a love of caviar and brings their years of experience in the best restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and hotels around the world to the table to make the company’s vision a reality. Visit us today to browse through everything we have to offer and give yourself the opportunity to enjoy this once-rare gourmet food without restraint.”

Readers in Hong Kong can find out more about Nomad Caviar by visiting its website at https://www.nomadcaviar.com/collections/all.

