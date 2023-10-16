High-Quality Evacuation Diagrams: The Dependable AutoCad Fire Specialists Australians Have Come to Trust

Kirrawee, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirrawee, New South Wales -

Fire Block Plans is the go-to solution for high-quality, specialised fire-related drawings that cater to diverse industries, prioritising safety and efficiency in every project.

Being a land of diverse landscapes and thriving urban centres, Australia is not immune to the devastating impact of fires, and well-thought-out residential and commercial fire plans not only safeguard property and valuable assets but can mean the difference between life and death during a fire emergency. Awareness of evacuation routes, safe assembly points, and emergency contacts can ensure families and employees evacuate swiftly and efficiently.

Fire Block Plans is an Australian company specialising in fire design, emergency planning and evacuation plans for businesses in Australia. With over 2000 satisfied clients and 12 years of experience involving over 10,000 projects, the company is renowned for its professionalism and expertise in AutoCAD and fire design. It provides high-quality drawings to customers throughout the country, from major cities to the Outback.

Fire Block Plans offers a range of plans, including evac diagrams, fire alarm block plans, EWIS block plans, fire sprinkler block plans, fire hydrant block plans, and as-installed shop drawings for construction, residential and commercial projects.

"In the critical moments of an emergency, every second counts. That's why our evacuation diagrams are more than just drawings; they're lifelines. Designed with precision and clarity, we ensure that each diagram serves as an intuitive guide, helping people navigate safely out of harm's way. At Fire Block Plans, your safety is our mission," said Gordon Boyd, director of Fire Block Plans.

The company is committed to meeting each customer's needs and offers flexibility and responsiveness to tight schedules—an invaluable service to customers who are pressed for time. Fire Block Plans guarantees the originality and quality of its block plans and should any changes be needed, revisions will be done at no extra cost.

An effective emergency evacuation plan is essential in any business to ensure the health and safety of people and property. All buildings and workplaces that have occupants or visitors are required to have an emergency evacuation plan compliant with the Work Health & Safety Regulation 2017 and failure to adhere to the code could result in fines of up to $30,000.

Fire alarm block plans (also known as zone block or fire detection block plans) are diagrams clearly showing the fire detection zones corresponding with the fire indicator panel and are primarily used by the fire brigade to determine the area of the fire risk. Additionally, fire service companies use this for the annual testing of detectors.

Fire hydrant block plans are water and fade-resistant diagrams clearly showing the fire hydrants, isolation valves and other relevant information to the fire hydrant system, aiding the fire brigade in determining the closest hydrants to the fire as well as additional system information to assist with extinguishing the fire.

Fire sprinkler block plans are also water and fade-resistant diagrams clearly showing the fire sprinkler-protected areas, stop valves, operating instructions and other relevant system information. They are predominantly used by the fire brigade to establish isolation and alarm valve locations and the protected areas of each sprinkler installation.

Tactical Fire Plans are to-scale drawings showing the location of installed fire and safety equipment. These plans are a component of the Emergency Services Information Package that firefighters utilise to establish the best strategies to manage and combat fires or emergency situations.

Fire Block Plans are specialists at creating fire evac diagrams & other fire plans for businesses in Australia, designed to the highest standards for accuracy and quality, ensuring the quality of fire safety is accessible across the land. The company recognises that fire block and evac plans are not merely documents but lifelines that protect lives, property, and the environment.

