Bombardier, Duncan Aviation to Offer Gogo Business Aviation’s 5G Connectivity Upgrade on Select Bombardier Aircraft

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier and Duncan Aviation today announced the upcoming introduction of Gogo Business Aviation’s 5G connectivity, with the installation of Gogo 5G Broadband System including the provisional installation of MB13 antennas in Bombardier Global Express, Global Express XRS, Global 5000, Global 5500, Global 6000 and Global 6500 aircraft.

Provisional installations on Challenger platforms are expected beginning of 2024. New customers, or those with AVANCE L5 onboard, will be able to install 5G-enabling MB13 antennas and associated installation kits using the Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) – developed jointly by Bombardier and Duncan Aviation – at all Bombardier Service Centers and at Duncan Aviation’s facilities throughout the United States.

“At Bombardier, we’re always striving to provide the best in-cabin experience for our customers. With Gogo’s 5G network, passengers will have lightning-fast internet connectivity with higher bandwidth and enhanced streaming capabilities, providing them with an ‘in-home’ or ‘in-office’ experience,” said Paul Sislian, Executive Vice President, Aftermarket Services and Strategy, Bombardier. “Staying seamlessly connected at all times is paramount for our customers, and we’re pleased to be working with Duncan Aviation to provide the latest 5G air-to-ground connectivity solutions for our customers’ aircraft.”

Designed specifically for business aviation, Gogo’s 5G network will be available nationwide throughout the contiguous United States and has started to expand into Canada. This impressive new in-flight connectivity solution can be accessed upon installation of the Gogo X3 line replaceable unit (LRU) and is expected to come to market mid next year. It will markedly improve the in-cabin experience and provide enhanced bandwidth and faster streaming abilities.

“Duncan Aviation is proud to offer the most current In-Flight Connectivity Solutions for our customers,” said Ryan Huss, Duncan Aviation Vice President of Service Sales. “We understand the value our customers place on staying connected, so we are excited to be working with our trusted industry collaborators Bombardier and Gogo on this program to bring the next generation of in-flight connectivity to the market.”



For more information on Gogo 5G and available promotions, please visit our Product Enhancement page.

Visuals related to Bombardier’s announcements at NBAA are available here: https://bombardier.mediavalet.com/portals/NBAA2023.

About Bombardier

Bombardier (BBD-B.TO) is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing, and servicing the world's most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance, and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in government and military special-mission roles leveraging Bombardier Defense’s proven expertise.

Headquartered in Greater Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company’s robust customer support network services the Learjet, Challenger and Global families of aircraft, and includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China and Australia.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, as well as the company’s plans to cover all its flight operations with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) utilizing the Book and Claim system visit bombardier.com . Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com . Follow us on X (Twitter) @Bombardier .

Bombardier, Challenger, Global, Global Express, Global Express XRS, Global 5000, Global 5500, Global 6000 and Global 6500 are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

About Duncan Aviation

Duncan Aviation is an aircraft service provider supporting the aviation needs of business aircraft operators, government agencies, and other aircraft service providers. Services include major and minor airframe inspections, engine maintenance, major retrofits for cabin and cockpit avionics systems, full paint and interior services, and preowned aircraft sales and acquisitions. Duncan Aviation also has international aircraft components solutions experts available 24/7/365 at +1 402.475.4125 who can handle any aircraft system problem with immediate exchanges, rotables, loaners or avionics/instrument/accessory repairs and overhauls. Complete service facilities are located in Battle Creek, Michigan; Lincoln, Nebraska; and Provo, Utah. We also have dozens of other facilities strategically located throughout the United States to provide customers with scheduled regional support and the quickest response possible to avionics, engine and airframe Aircraft On Ground (AOG) situations.

For more information about any of Duncan Aviation’s services, call +1 402.475.2611 or visit www.DuncanAviation.aero .

