United Rotorcraft and DART Aerospace Partner for Aerial Firefighting Innovation

ENGLEWOOD, COLORADO, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Rotorcraft, a global leader in critical mission systems for nearly 30 years, and DART Aerospace, a Canadian aerospace company specialized in designing, manufacturing, and supporting helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft components and systems for nearly 43 years, announced today their partnership agreement to develop an aerial firefighting system for the Airbus Super Puma family of helicopters.

The new aerial firefighting system will consist of a fixed, external belly-mounted water tank with a capacity of 4000L (1056 gal) and system controls located in the cockpit. United Rotorcraft will also develop multi-mission equipment packages to extend the year-round value of the helicopter platform for operator-specific requirements. A key objective includes certification by FAA, EASA, and Transport Canada Supplemental Type Certificates (STC).

“Our purpose at United Rotorcraft is to provide emergency responders the tools needed to save lives and protect property and the environment—something that we share at our core with DART Aerospace,” said United Rotorcraft President Larry Alexandre. “We are excited to be partnering with such a driven leader in the world of aviation to bring further innovation and versatility to the global aerial firefighting community by adding to our existing product portfolio.”

Currently, the companies leverage their experience producing similar aerial firefighting capabilities for other Type 1 helicopters. The new Super Puma system, an extension of their aerial firefighting solution portfolios, will provide the market with crucial wildfire attack capability for Type 1 rotorcraft where there is an estimated 25% capacity gap globally.

"This partnership solidifies DART's position as a leader in the helicopter mission equipment industry. Together, United Rotorcraft and DART are reaffirming our commitment to delivering superior solutions to the firefighting market," said President of DART Aerospace Alain Madore.

With this long-term agreement, the team will identify and meet additional market requirements with a type-certified aerial firefighting system for operators of the Super Puma helicopter family, including new and legacy Airbus H225 and AS332 aircraft. Targeted end users include government agencies and commercial operators worldwide requiring a highly effective multi-mission solution.

Visit DART and United Rotorcraft at the Aerial Firefighting Europe Conference in Athens, Greece from Oct. 17–18, 2023.

About United Rotorcraft:

United Rotorcraft, an Air Methods Division, specializes in the innovation, integration, certification, and support of critical mission systems worldwide. United Rotorcraft offers a full range of systems, aircraft completion, and MRO services and products for Aerial Firefighting, Emergency Medical Services, Search and Rescue, Law Enforcement, Utility, and Military operators in the air and on the ground. To learn more, visit unitedrotorcraft.com.

About DART Aerospace:

With its extensive engineering capabilities and manufacturing centers, DART provides industry-leading design, manufacturing, and market-certified solutions for the helicopter and aerospace industry. With an impressive line-up of over 1,500 STCs, DART offers a comprehensive portfolio of mission equipment and related services, replacement parts, and tooling for civil and military operators, completion centers, MR&O facilities, and all major rotorcraft OEMs. DART's key products include aerial firefighting systems, flotation systems, landing gear, interior and exterior accessories, cargo expansion, cable cutters, environmental control systems, and ground support equipment. All of DART’s solutions are delivered with superior customer support in over 120 countries worldwide. To learn more, visit dartaerospace.com