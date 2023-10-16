AXT, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release for November 2, 2023

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXT, Inc. (NasdaqGS: AXTI), a leading manufacturer of compound semiconductor substrates, will announce its financial results for the third quarter 2023 in a press release immediately following the close of market on November 2, 2023.



The company will also host a conference call to discuss these results on November 2, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. PT. The conference call can be accessed at (888) 300-4150 (passcode 7175811). The call will also be simulcast at www.axt.com. Replays will be available at (800) 770-2030 (passcode 7175811) until November 16, 2023. Additional investor information can be accessed at http://www.axt.com or by calling the company’s Investor Relations Department at (510) 438-4700.

About AXT, Inc.

AXT is a material science company that develops and manufactures high-performance compound and single element semiconductor substrate wafers comprising indium phosphide (InP), gallium arsenide (GaAs) and germanium (Ge). The company’s substrate wafers are used when a typical silicon substrate wafer cannot meet the performance requirements of a semiconductor or optoelectronic device. AXT’s worldwide headquarters are in Fremont, California and includes sales, administration and customer service functions. AXT has its Asia headquarters in Beijing, China and manufacturing facilities in three separate locations in China. In addition, as part of its supply chain strategy, the Company has partial ownership in ten companies in China producing raw materials for its manufacturing process. For more information, see AXT’s website at http://www.axt.com.

