Special Operations Association of America Launches Critical Mission to Evacuate American Citizens

WASHINGTON, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Special Operations Association of America (SOAA) has announced that they will be deploying a team, alongside their partners in Save our Allies, to Israel to facilitate the evacuation of American citizens in harm's way. SOAA is actively collaborating with Congress, the Department of State, the Department of Defense, the Naval fleet stationed in the region, and their extensive network on the ground. SOAA will identify and ensure the safety of at-risk American citizens, no matter their location, including Gaza, the West Bank, or any other threatened area in the region.



The SOAA mission goes beyond evacuation efforts; alongside the rescue operations, the team is committed to gathering real-time information from the front lines, ensuring that decision-makers in Washington have access to the Ground Truth. Additionally, members of the SOAA team include trained medical providers who will be rendering life-saving aid and supplying crucial medical support to those who may otherwise go without.

"This mission is a testament to the unwavering dedication and professionalism of the Special Operations Association of America," said David Cook Executive Director of SOAA. "We are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of American citizens in critical situations, and our team is working tirelessly to make that a reality."

Donations can be made via the SOAA website at SOAA.org

