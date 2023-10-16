BD, Casella Complete Industry-First Pilot Recycling 40,000 Pounds of Used Medical Devices

All Used Injection Devices Recycled



Next Stage of Pilot to Expand Regionally, Add Medical Devices

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. and RUTLAND, Vt., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, and Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST) (Casella), a solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, today announced the most recent results of a recycling pilot to manage discarded syringes and needles that led to 40,000 pounds of medical waste being recycled and diverted from disposal.

Health care facilities are a major consumer of syringes, which have been particularly difficult to recycle due to the various components and steps involved in the process, including safe handling of medical waste and treating and sterilizing materials before they can be re-introduced for recycling. This recycling pilot helps address a historic challenge within the health care industry – which generates more than 3 billion pounds of plastic waste in the U.S. alone.i

The circular economy pilot, which took place in the first half of 2023, was the first large-scale effort to assess the feasibility of recycling medical waste found in red sharps containers. These containers included a broad range of medical equipment and materials, primarily syringes and needles. The medical waste was collected across a variety of health care facilities and all of the plastics were diverted from disposal and recycled. The pilot also assessed technical feasibility of two types of technology – mechanical and advanced recycling – both showing favorable results in their ability to successfully recycle used medical devices for use in other products.

“Needles and syringes help enable a wide range of critical medical treatments and care, but they require plastic for production -- which generates waste and is one of the most relevant environmental issues facing the health care industry today,” said Chee Lum, vice president and general manager of injection systems for BD. “At BD, we are committed to reducing the environmental impact of our portfolio, and the results of this study show that by working together with industry partners, we can drive sustainable solutions that have a positive impact on the health of our planet and communities.”

The next stage of the pilot program will expand regionally to additional hospitals and non-acute care facilities. The teams will also increase focus to cover other types of medical materials for recycling, as well as reclaiming the used devices and returning them to the manufacturing process.

“This pilot showcases the strength of collaborative partnerships when it comes to sustainable material management practices,” said Casella Chairman and CEO, John W. Casella. “We are excited to find an opportunity to provide our expertise and services to a forward-thinking customer like BD to help enable new streams of sustainability and resource management. We’re pleased with the outcome of this first phase and look forward to continuing to expand on these results and provide solutions to one of health care’s most pressing waste issues.”

Over the last decade, BD and Casella have partnered to recover, process and recycle waste at BD sites across the U.S. BD is addressing the impact of its devices from cradle to grave ultimately progressing toward its 2030+ environmental, social and governance goals. To learn more about the BD ESG goals, visit https://news.bd.com/esg. To learn more about Casella, visit the company’s website at www.casella.com.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 77,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

About Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, is one of the largest recyclers and most experienced fully integrated resource management companies in the Eastern United States. Founded in 1975 as a single truck collection service, Casella has grown its operations to provide solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to more than one million residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers and provides professional resource management services in more than 40 states.

i Rizan C, Mortimer F, Stancliffe R, Bhutta MF. Plastics in healthcare: time for a re-evaluation. Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine. 2020;113(2):49-53. doi:10.1177/0141076819890554