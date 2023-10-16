Elucent Announces New Partnership With SurvivingBreastCancer.org

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elucent Medical, a pioneering medical device company specializing in developing innovative solutions for sensitive cancer screening techniques that transform patient care, today announced that it has partnered with SurvivingBreastCancer.org (SBC) and become a sponsor of the educational and virtual community. The two organizations were brought together by breast surgical oncologist Jandie Posner, D.O. because of their shared commitment to and passion for educating breast cancer patients about their resources, care and community support.



“I have been using the EnVisio Surgical Navigation System for more than two years. The device offers unparalleled precision in the operating room,” said Dr. Posner, Chief of Breast Surgery and Interim Medical Director of the Crozer Health Breast Program in Upland, Pennsylvania. “I also work closely with SurvivingBreastCancer.org as a Medical Advisor and strongly advocate for their mission of supporting patients through survivorship and thriver-ship. I saw the prospect of bringing Elucent and SBC together as a serendipitous opportunity based on a natural connection.”

Dr. Posner introduced Elucent Medical’s leadership teams to Laura Carfang, founder of SurvivingBreastCancer.org and a breast cancer survivor herself, to facilitate the partnership, supporting SBC’s goal of filling the gaps in breast cancer support, education and resources.

“We cannot do our work without our colleagues across industry verticals, the breast cancer community, medical providers, and industry leaders such as Elucent,” said Carfang. “We look forward to working with Elucent to expand our reach and impact on the lives of those we serve, beginning with the device company providing the books for our monthly Breast Cancer Book Club and resources about surgical care for our patients.”

The Breast Cancer Book Club is a non-traditional support group where patients can feel accepted, supported and appreciated as people and not just patients or survivors. Dr. Posner founded the book club at SBC more than four years ago.

“Though we are starting this relationship during breast cancer awareness month, we are fully aware that the needs of patients is ongoing the other 11 months of the year,” said Jason Pesterfield, CEO of Elucent. “We are grateful to Dr. Posner for bridging our two organizations and proud to be embarking on this new relationship with SBC. We look forward to growing our partnership, seeing how else we can support the vast community of those impacted by breast cancer.”

About the EnVisio® Navigation System

EnVisio is the first of its kind surgical navigation system, providing three-dimensional stereotactic guidance, returning the physician back to the site of cancerous tissue for removal. The novel device utilizes an innovative, differentiated electromagnetic field, coupled with wireless SmartClip® technology. The SmartClip emits a unique signature that enables surgeons to target a specimen (plus margin) at the time of surgical intervention. Unprecedented precision within a wide field of view leads the surgeon directly to the target of interest. Broaden the treatable patient population by expanding SmartClip localization to all soft tissue, with a focus on expanding the platform into lung surgery in the future.

About Elucent Medical

Elucent Medical, Inc. is a pioneering medical device company based in Eden Prairie, MN, dedicated to developing state-of-the-art surgical navigation solutions. Our mission is to improve the clinical outcome for patients by minimizing positive margins and the need for second surgeries, reduce operative time, and preserve healthy tissue during surgical procedures. The groundbreaking EnVisio™ Navigation System, FDA cleared in 2019, has been used in over 6,000 breast cancer patients. The system is designed to enhance precision and safety during surgery by guiding surgeons through the excision of targeted soft tissue and margins using the safest and most cosmetic pathway possible.

At Elucent Medical, we are committed to revolutionizing surgical navigation and improving patient outcomes. By providing innovative and efficient solutions, we strive to make a positive impact on the lives of patients and the medical professionals who treat them.

About SurvivingBreastCancer.org: (EIN: 82-2953427)

SurvivingBreastCancer.org empowers those diagnosed with breast cancer and their families from day one and beyond through community, education, and support services. We meet patients and their families where they are on the continuum of a cancer diagnosis from risk reduction strategies to treatment, survivorship, living with a terminal diagnosis, and navigating end of life. Through a variety of programs and services, we focuses on the whole person and their well-being. We provide trusted, evidence-based information and pair it with the personal lived experiences of those diagnosed with breast cancer to not only raise awareness and but to offer uniquely tailored programs, resources, and services.

Rated 100/100 on Charity Navigator

Platinum Seal of Transparency on GuideStar

