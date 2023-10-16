Jay Glazer Teams Up with Supernus Pharmaceuticals to Raise Awareness of ADHD and his Qelbree® Journey

Jay is sharing his story of receiving an ADHD diagnosis and eventually finding his treatment approach with Qelbree



15.7 million U.S. children, teens and adults estimated to have been diagnosed with ADHD1,2

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Television personality and sports reporter Jay Glazer is opening up about his personal experiences with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) – one of the most common psychiatric diagnoses affecting approximately 10 million adults in the U.S. – and with Qelbree (viloxazine extended-release capsules), a nonstimulant medication for the treatment of ADHD.3

Glazer, who has always been outspoken about his mental health struggles, wants others to know that when it comes to ADHD, there are many going through similar experiences. By gaining a clear understanding of what ADHD is, common symptoms and how it affects people’s day to day lives, individuals can work with their doctors to choose the best course of action to suit their personal needs.

“I’m partnering with Supernus to help others overcome the stigmas associated with ADHD and help those diagnosed understand they are not alone,” says Glazer. “I’ve struggled a lot in my treatment journey. Since I was diagnosed later in life as an adult, it has been difficult trying to find the right treatment. Qelbree has helped me manage my ADHD symptoms, and I have Supernus to thank for that.”

October is ADHD Awareness Month, an important time to bring attention to the often complicated diagnosis and treatment journey and an opportunity for individuals to learn, educate and empower one another.

“Supernus stands with the ADHD community year-round, and especially during ADHD Awareness Month, offering solidarity, support and understanding for those living with the condition,” says Jack A. Khattar, President and Chief Executive Officer of Supernus Pharmaceuticals. “We’re thrilled to see the impact that Qelbree has had on people living with ADHD, including Jay Glazer, and appreciate his willingness to join us during this important time of year and open up about his ADHD story of perseverance and optimism.”

For more information about Qelbree, visit Qelbree.com. Patients should speak to a doctor about all the medications they take, and to see if Qelbree could be right for them.

INDICATION

Qelbree® (viloxazine extended-release capsules) is a prescription medicine used to treat ADHD in adults and children 6 years and older.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Qelbree may increase suicidal thoughts and actions, in children and adults with ADHD, especially within the first few months of treatment or when the dose is changed. Tell your doctor if you or your child have (or if there is a family history of) suicidal thoughts or actions before starting Qelbree. Monitor your or your child’s moods, behaviors, thoughts, and feelings during treatment with Qelbree. Report any new or sudden changes in these symptoms right away.

You should not take Qelbree if you or your child:

Take a medicine for depression called a monoamine oxidase inhibitor (MAOI) or have stopped taking an MAOI in the past 14 days. Also, you or your child should avoid alosetron, duloxetine, ramelteon, tasimelteon, tizanidine, and theophylline.

Qelbree can increase blood pressure and heart rate. Your or your child’s doctor will monitor these vital signs.

Qelbree may cause manic episodes in patients with bipolar disorder. Tell your doctor if you or your child show any signs of mania.

Do not drive or operate heavy machinery until you know how Qelbree will affect you or your child. Qelbree may cause you or your child to feel sleepy or tired.

The most common side effects of Qelbree in patients 6 to 17 years are sleepiness, not feeling hungry, feeling tired, nausea, vomiting, trouble sleeping, and irritability, and in adults, insomnia, headache, sleepiness, tiredness, nausea, decreased appetite, dry mouth, and constipation. These are not all the possible side effects of Qelbree.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Please see full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning, for Qelbree here.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

Our diverse neuroscience portfolio includes approved treatments for epilepsy, migraine, ADHD, hypomobility in Parkinson’s disease (PD), cervical dystonia, chronic sialorrhea, dyskinesia in PD patients receiving levodopa-based therapy, and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients. We are developing a broad range of novel CNS product candidates including new potential treatments for hypomobility in PD, epilepsy, depression, and other CNS disorders.

For more information, please visit www.supernus.com.

1Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Data and Statistics About ADHD. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. https://www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/adhd/data.html.

2Castellanos, F. X. (2012). Large-Scale Brain Systems in ADHD: Beyond the Prefrontal-Striatal Model. Trends in Cognitive Science. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3272832/.

3Culpepper, L., Mattingly, G. (2010). Challenges in Identifying and Managing Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder in Adults in the Primary Care Setting: A Review of the Literature. Primary Care Companion Journal of Clinical Psychiatry.

CONTACT:

Jack A. Khattar, President and CEO

Timothy C. Dec, Senior Vice President and CFO

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tel: (301) 838-2591

Or

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alice Sofield

Mobile: (703) 861-5654

Email: Alice.Sofield@BCW-Global.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Peter Vozzo

ICR Westwicke

Office: (443) 213-0505

Email: peter.vozzo@westwicke.com