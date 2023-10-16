Hybrid Intelligence Market To a CAGR of 25.6% By 2032 Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, the global hybrid intelligence market is expected to gain traction at a CAGR of 25.6% by 2032.

AI technology advancements, specifically in machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision, and robotics, have led to the rise of hybrid intelligence. Improved AI algorithms and models facilitate better collaboration between humans and machines, fueling the need for hybrid intelligence solutions. The increasing use of AI in different fields raises ethical concerns. Hybrid Intelligence allows human intervention in AI decision-making, ensuring transparency, fairness, accountability, and ethical considerations.

Hybrid Intelligence combines the best of both worlds by merging human cognitive abilities with AI computational power. This partnership allows automating repetitive tasks, analyzing vast amounts of data, and improving decision-making. By working together, humans can focus on higher-level cognitive activities while AI enhances accuracy and reliability. The result is increased productivity, improved outcomes, and enhanced user experiences.

The amount and complexity of digital data have increased tremendously from different sources like social media, sensors, and enterprise systems. Hybrid Intelligence uses human and machine intelligence to analyze vast and complex datasets, providing valuable insights and decision-making assistance. This is particularly significant in healthcare, finance, and law industries, where human judgment and ethical guidelines are essential.

Segmentation Overview:

The global hybrid intelligence market has been segmented into organization, vertical, and region. The hybrid intelligence market is classified based on organization size into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. The latter dominates the market due to heavy investment in R&D, leading to operational efficiency and cost-cutting. Further, the market is segmented based on verticals, with BFSI being the leading sector due to the accuracy and decision-making capabilities of hybrid intelligence for data analysis.

Hybrid Intelligence Market Report Highlights:

The global hybrid intelligence market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 25.6% by 2032.

Using AI-powered software to derive actionable insights from content helps marketers make better strategies and tactics.

North America, especially the US, leads in AI and technology adoption due to a strong ecosystem of AI companies, research institutions, and venture capital investments. This region's hybrid intelligence market is growing due to early adoption by healthcare, finance, and retail industries.

Some prominent players in the hybrid intelligence market report include Open Text Corporation, Curata, Inc., Scoop., M-Files, Datameer, Idio Web Services, Acrolinx GmbH, Ceralytics, Emplifi Czech Republic a.s., ABBYY, Ducen IT, Adobe, BellaDati, CONCURED, Knotch, Ignite Enterprise Software Solution, and Content Insights Company Inc.

Industry Trends and Insights:

A software company demoed a digital dress called Project Primrose during a Wednesday event.

Emplifi's Service Cloud has helped Freshpet's consumer care team reduce call volumes, wait times, and improve customer satisfaction.

Hybrid Intelligence Market Segmentation:

By Organization: Small & medium enterprises, large enterprises

By Vertical: BFSI, entertainment, retail goods, consumer goods, travel industry, hospitality, others

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

