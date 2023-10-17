Flash News: OKX Wallet Launches Cryptopedia Season 8, Offering Up to USD100,000 in ZETA for Users Completing ZetaChain-Based Quests

SINGAPORE, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for October 16, 2023.



OKX Wallet Launches Cryptopedia Season 8, Offering Up to USD100,000 in ZETA for Users Completing ZetaChain-Based Quests

OKX Wallet today partnered with ZetaChain and its ecosystem projects Eddy Finance, zkMe, Desig, Project Twelve and LENX to launch season 8 of Cryptopedia, a learn-to-earn platform, giving users who complete ZetaChain-based tasks the chance to receive up to US$100,000 worth of ZETA and potentially earn additional rewards. ZetaChain is a decentralized EVM-compatible Layer-1 blockchain with built-in cross-chain interoperability that connects all blockchains, including non-smart contract chains like Bitcoin and Dogecoin. Further information on ZetaChain's ecosystem can be found here.

To participate in Season 8 of Cryptopedia, users simply need to:

Download the OKX App or ensure that the app's version is 6.27.0 or higher. Open the App and select Wallet. Create a new wallet or import an existing one. Then, navigate to the Discover tab on the Discover page and select Cryptopedia: Learn to Earn. Select Season 8 ZetaChain and choose the DApp they wish to interact with. Once a quest is completed, wait for 10 minutes and then select Verify.



OKX's Cryptopedia offers an interactive learning experience that allows users to earn while interacting with DApps. Season 8 introduces a series of quests that encourage users to explore the innovative features of ZetaChain's decentralized EVM-compatible Layer-1 blockchain; from swapping tokens on Eddy Finance's DEX to minting exclusive NFTs on zkMe, users will have the opportunity to win a share in a US$100,000 ZETA prize pool and more.



ZETA is the native coin of ZetaChain and one of the first coins to be issued natively across multiple chains. It serves various purposes within the ZetaChain network, including acting as an intermediary token for cross-chain value transfer. Additionally, ZETA functions as gas for the network, similar to ETH on Ethereum. It is also utilized for maintaining and incentivizing decentralization through activities such as staking, bonding, slashing and more.



To learn more about Cryptopedia Season 8, click here.

