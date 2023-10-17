Mithra’s Board of Directors to propose the removal of its request for change of the remuneration policy at the Special General Meeting





Liege, Belgium, 17 October 2023 – 7:00 CEST – Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA) (the “Company”), a company dedicated to Women’s Health, announces today that following recommendation from its Nomination and Remuneration Committee, its Board of Directors has unanimously agreed by board resolution of yesterday to request the removal of the second agenda point entitled “Remuneration of directors” and third agenda point entitled “Revised Remuneration Policy” during the Special General Shareholders' Meeting (SGM) that will be held on Monday, October 30, 2023, at 2:00 PM (CEST) and to postpone the vote on these two agenda points at a subsequent General Meeting to be held by the Company when the appointment of new board members will be submitted to the General Meeting for approval.





Christian Homsy, Chairman of the Board, and Independent & Non-Executive Director: “The Mithra Board of Directors would like to focus the agenda of the upcoming Special and Extraordinary General Meeting on the approval of the Armistice warrants and avoid distractions with other topics. It is therefore recommending the postponement of the point regarding director remuneration to a future meeting. The request to postpone is to be made during the 30, October SGM during the meeting. The Board of Directors plans to reintroduce the agenda item for shareholder approval when the process to recruit additional board members takes place and candidates are proposed for appointment to shareholders.”





For more information, please contact:

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA

Alex Sokolowski, PhD Head of Investor Relations

investorrelations@mithra.com

+32 (0)4 349 28 22



Frédérique Depraetere Communications Director info@mithra.com

+32 (0)4 349 28 22





About Mithra

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext: MITRA) is a Belgian biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming Women’s Health by offering new choices through innovation, with a particular focus on contraception and menopause. Mithra’s goal is to develop products offering better efficacy, safety and convenience, meeting women’s needs throughout their life span. Mithra explores the potential of the unique native estrogen estetrol in a wide range of applications in women health and beyond. After having successfully launched the first estetrol-based product in 2021, the contraceptive pill ESTELLE®, Mithra is now focusing on its second product DONESTA®, the next-generation hormone therapy. Mithra also offers partners a complete spectrum of solutions from early drug development, clinical batches and commercial manufacturing of complex polymeric products (vaginal ring, implants) and complex liquid injectables and biologicals (vials, pre-filled syringes or cartridges) at its technological platform Mithra CDMO. Active in more than 100 countries around the world, is headquartered in Liège, Belgium. www.mithra.com

ESTELLE® and DONESTA® are registered trademarks of Mithra Pharmaceuticals or one of its affiliates.





Important information

The contents of this announcement include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes", "estimates," "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "plans", "continue", "ongoing", "potential", "predict", "project", "target", "seek" or "should", and include statements the Company makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Subscribe to our mailing list on investors.mithra.com to receive press releases by email or follow us on social media:

Linkedin • X • Facebook

Attachment