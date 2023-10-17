Electric Vehicle Control Unit Market Size Worth USD 39.57 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at a CAGR of 17.4%

Pune, India, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electric vehicle control unit market size stood at USD 9.68 billion in 2022. The market value is slated to rise from USD 12.91 billion in 2023 to USD 39.57 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 17.4% during 2023-2030. The electric vehicle control unit provides charging control, torque gearshift strategies, and more for connected and electrified powertrains. The unit is widely used in combustion engine applications and electrified passenger cars. The market’s expansion is driven by the rapid integration of innovative technologies in recent electric vehicles to enhance their performance. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “Electric Vehicle Control Unit Market, 2023-2030.”

Report Highlights:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 17.4% 2030 Value Projection USD 39.57 billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 9.68 billion Historical Data for 2019-2021 No. of Pages 150

Market Drivers & Restraints-

Rapid Integration of Machine Learning and AI in ADAS to Drive Market Growth

Rapid integration of machine learning and AI in advanced driver assistance systems is redefining the electric vehicle control unit industry. The increasing need for EV control units to improve safety systems, efficiency, and driving experience propels market growth. These control units can optimize real-time data from sensors, cameras, and other sources. The AI can assume driving patterns, control power distribution, and analyze energy management in electric vehicles. The increasing integration of AI technology in EVs is driving market growth.

However, the expensive R&D and testing for developing innovative control units may restrict market expansion

COVID-19 Impact-

Pandemic Increased Sales of Electric Vehicles, Which Propelled Market Expansion

The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the electric vehicle control unit market growth. Surging awareness regarding sustainable transportation increased the sales of electric vehicles amid the pandemic. Heightened demand for electric vehicles and associated components led to market growth.

Segments-

Passenger Car Segment Commands Due to Rise in Government Initiatives to Promote Adoption of Electric Passenger Vehicles

In terms of vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The passenger car segment dominates the market. Increasing government initiatives and incentive benefits to encourage the use of passenger vehicles is expected to drive the segment growth.

BEV Segment Leads as Recent Advancements in Battery Technology is Fueling Sales of Battery Electric Vehicles

On the basis of propulsion type, the market is classified into Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) and Hybrid Vehicles (HV). The BEV segment is witnessing maximum market growth. The demand for battery electric vehicles is gaining traction globally due to rapid innovations in battery technology.



Advanced Driver Assistance Systems to Gain Traction due to their Growing Usage for Enhancing Driving Experience

By application, the market is segregated into ADAS, body & comfort, infotainment, and others. ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) enhances the overall driving experience. ADAS includes many functions, such as automatic emergency braking, parking assistance, and others. These developments are augmenting the segment’s growth.

Report Coverage-

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into the regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

The latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.



Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific’s Growing Electric Vehicle Sales Boost Market Expansion

Asia Pacific holds a substantial electric vehicle control unit market share. An increase in electric vehicle sales and the presence of a robust automobile sector is forecast to propel market growth in the region. The North American electric vehicle control unit market’s growth is fueled by the growing popularity of commercial transportation in the region.

Competitive Landscape-

Collaborative Deals and R&D Initiatives by Top Electric Vehicle Control Unit Manufacturers to Fuel Market Enhancement

A prominent producer of vehicle control units, Continental AG is increasing its R&D investments to manufacture novel products with enhanced capabilities. It also offers an Electric Vehicle Control Module (VCU). The module is used for the functional elements of electric or hybrid-electrical vehicles.

Key Industry Development:

August 2023: Tata Technologies made a development partnership with AUTOSAR. This partnership emphasizes the standardization of vehicle Electronic Control Units (ECUs) software architecture to enhance the overall efficiency of automotive systems.

List of Key Players Covered in the Automotive Idler Arm Market Report:-

DELPHI Technologies (U.K.)

Continental AG (Germany)

Denso Corporation (Japan)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (U.S.)

HELLA GmbH & Co (Germany)

Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd. (Japan)

Hyundai Mobis (South Korea)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Automotive Idler Arm Market Segmentation:-

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

By Propulsion Type

Battery Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Vehicle

By Application

ADAS

Body & Comfort

Infotainment

Others

Table of Contents:-

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments –Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Porters Five Forces Analysis Technological Development Impact of Covid-19 Vehicle Control Unit Supplier Outlook

Global Electric Vehicle Control Unit Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Definitions Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Passenger Car Commercial Vehicle Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Propulsion Type Battery Electric Vehicle(BEV) Hybrid Vehicle (HV) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application ADAS Body & comfort Infotainment Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the world



Toc Continued……..

