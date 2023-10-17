Automotive Sliding Door Market Size Worth USD 16.10 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.55%

Pune, India., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive sliding door market size was valued at USD 12.30 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 12.60 billion in 2023 to USD 16.10 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.55% during the forecast period.

Automotive sliding doors are a type of door, used in vehicles such as minivans, large SUVs, vans, and buses. These automotive sliding doors mainly differ from traditional hinged doors as they slide horizontally rather than swinging open. The automotive power sliding doors deliver hands-free operation, further propelling the automotive sliding door market growth during the forecast period.

Market Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Government Regulations for Emission Control to Augment Market Growth

The increasing number of government regulations for emission control, growing environmental concerns among the people, and increasing government initiatives for the adoption of electric vehicles by offering subsidies and tax benefits to boost automotive sliding door market growth during the forecast period. The automotive electrification in the automotive industry is also driving market growth during the forecast period.

However, the high maintenance and repair costs due to the complexity of sliding door systems may hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 3.55% 2030 Value Projection USD 16.10 Billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 12.60 Billion Historical Data for 2019-2021 No. of Pages 184

Competitive Landscape-

Increasing Key Players Focus on Collaborations to Aid Market Growth

The increasing focus of key market players on the adoption of partnerships and collaboration strategies to strengthen their market position to drive market growth during the forecast period. The increasing key players focus on new and advanced technologies to augment market growth during the projected period.

Segments-

Rising Adoption of Latches and Locks to Drive Others Segment Growth

By component type, the market is segmented into sensors, control module, motor & actuators, wiring harness, rollers, and others. The others segment, including latches & locks, soundproofing, insulation, and panels, is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of power sliding doors raised the demand for latches & locks, driving market segment growth during the forecast period.

Rising Vehicle Production Globally to Drive Commercial Van Segment Growth

By vehicle type, the market is classified into luxury van, commercial van, and bus. The commercial van segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the rising vehicle production globally. The commercial vans can be customized according to the business needs of customers, further augmenting market growth.

Growing Convenience for Vehicle Owners to Drive Automatic Segment Growth

Based on operation, the market is classified into mechanical and automatic. The automatic segment will dominate the market during the forecast period. The increasing convenience provided by the automatic sliding doors to passengers and vehicle owners is augmenting segment growth during the projected period.

Rising Demand for Commercial and Passenger Vehicles to Drive ICE Segment Growth

By propulsion type, the market is divided into Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric Vehicle (EV). The Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for passenger and commercial vehicles in the developing and developed nations propel segment growth during the forecast period. Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Segmentation By Component Type Sensors

Control Module

Motor & Actuators

Wiring Harness

Rollers

Others By Operation Mechanical

Automatic By Propulsion Type Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Electric Vehicle (EV) By Vehicle Type Luxury Van

Commercial Van

Bus

Regional Insights-

Rising Demand for Sliding Door to Propel Market Growth in Europe

Europe holds the largest automotive sliding door market share during the forecast period. The increasing demand for sliding doors is due to the availability of user-friendly mobile applications for online purchasing drives market growth in the region.

North America is estimated to hold the second-largest position in the market during the forecast period due to the increasing inclination of consumers toward recreational activities and the increasing per capita income of consumers in the region.

Report Coverage:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

The latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

A list of prominent Automotive Sliding Door manufacturers operating in the global market:

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd (Japan)

Dura Automotive Systems, LLC (U.S.)

Alex Original Ltd. (Israel)

Auto Cool Ind. Ltd. (Israel)

Continental AG (Germany)

Hi-LEX Corporation (Japan)

Kiekert AG (Germany)

Schaltbau Holding AG (Germany)

Mitsui Kinzoku ACT Corp (Japan)

Strattec Security Corporation (U.S.)

COVID-19 Impact:

Increased Supply Chain Disruptions During COVID-19 Pandemic Hampered Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the automotive sliding door market growth. The strict social distancing regulations and lockdowns during the pandemic resulted in supply chain disruptions which hampered market growth. These measures halted the spread of the COVID-19 virus which also affected the movement of raw materials, directly or indirectly hindering the automotive industry.

Notable Industry Development:

January 2022 – Schaltbau Holding AG’s subsidiary Bode supplies electric drive units and other components for the linear sliding door system of Volkswagen’s MOIA ride-sharing vehicle. The company used its experience in manufacturing and designing sliding door parts for Volkswagen to develop parts, especially for MOIA ride-sharing vehicles.

