Global Biochar Market Size to Hit USD 450.58 Million by 2030 | Growing Demand for Climate Smart Agriculture to Increase Soil Fertility to Boost Development: Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India , Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biochar market size was valued at USD 184.90 million in 2022. The market growth is projected to grow from USD 204.69 million in 2023 to USD 450.58 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. Biochar is a charcoal-like material produced from plant materials such as agricultural and forest residues and grass that decay at high temperatures, often during renewable energy production. During the process, the chemical and physical properties of the plant material change into a carbon-rich material, highly porous, and stable as biochar. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in its report titled "Biochar Market, 2023-2030."

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/biochar-market-100750

Biochar Market Scope:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 11.9 % 2030 Value Projection USD 450.58 million Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 184.90 million Historical Data for 2019-2021 No. of Pages 170 Segments covered By Technology, Application, Region Growth Drivers Environment Related Concerns are Likely to Fuel the Market Growing Demand for Climate Smart Agriculture to Increase Soil Fertility will Propel the Market

Drivers and Restraints:

Environment Related Concerns Predicted to Fuel the Biochar Market

Biochar, it is mainly produced from the waste materials of biomass, which is suitable for biochar production, including crop residues such as food and forest waste, field and processing residues, and animal manure. Forest biomass, abundant agricultural, municipal biomass are burned, hence a large amount of methane and CO2 is released, which pollute local ground water and surface.

Biomass is used as the feedstock in the pyrolysis reactor and has a set heating and gas flow rate, residence duration, and temperature. The product has certain by-products of this process, such as bio-oil and gas. The expensive products and underlying structural constraints, such as an immature carbon market, a shortage of finance for producers, and shorter timescales for mining land restoration bonds, continue to obstruct the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact:

COVID-19 Pandemic Caused a Decline in Demand Due to Hinder Market Growth



The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 globally, the virus caused the termination of all normal daily activities like going to work, meetings, gathering, and commuting between countries even stepping a foot outside the house. However, the pandemic crisis has affected many industries in various ways, such as the termination of domestic industrial procedures, raw material shortage, decreased production, disruptions in value chains, imports and export stopped, no international transactions, unreachability of new orders and clients, lack of operating staffs, and many other things. Hence, the biochar market growth declined during the pandemic.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/biochar-market-100750



Segmentation:



Pyrolysis Segment Dominant Market Share Due to its Inexpensive and Convenient Aspects

On the basis of technology, the market is divided into pyrolysis and gasification. Pyrolysis is anticipated to dominate the market due to its widely preferred technology because it is convenient, inexpensive, and can handle various feedstocks.

The gasification segment is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This technology produces smaller quantities of such char in a directly heated, air-introduced reaction vessel. Hence, the biochar market share is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.

Agriculture Segment to Dominate Market Share due to its Extensive Use in Agriculture for Fertilizer

Based on application, the biochar market is divided into Livestock, Agriculture, Power Generation, and others. The agricultural segment is expected to dominate the market. Such charcoal is used extensively in agriculture for fertilizer as it helps reduce agricultural waste and lowers greenhouse gas emissions from the soil.

Report Coverage:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into the regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

Latest industry developments such as product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Regional Insights:



Asia Pacific to Dominate the Market Share due to Tremendous Economic Development

Asia Pacific dominated the biggest share of the global market. The importance of the region for carbon sequestration and soil improvement is the driving factor of the market. Moreover, the region’s tremendous agricultural and economic development has contributed to the market expansion.

North America stands the second largest market for char in the world and is expected to expand subsequently owing to increasing demand for organic food and high meat consumption.



Quick Buy –Biochar Market Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100750



Competitive Landscape:

Innovative Launch Operations by Key Players to Boost Market Growth



Players in the market have launched new techniques in the market to boost the market growth with their solutions and to elevate the competition in the market. It includes the launching of new patterns, such as investments, and the launch of new and advanced products in the market. Companies have been applying new plans, such as partnerships and mergers, to support their position in the market.



Key Industry Development:

April 2021: Drax declared that it had completed the acquirement of the share capital of Pinnacle Renewable Inc. Pinnacle will operate as subsidiary of Drax and remain headquartered in British Columbia.



List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

• Airex Energy (Canada)

• Carbonis GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

• Farm2Energy (India)

• Oregon Biochar Solutions (U.S.)

• CharGrow LLC (U.S.)

• Chardust Ltd (Kenya)

• Safi Organics (Kenya)

• Charline Gmbh (Austria)

• Cookswell Jikos (Kenya)

• Aries Clean Energy (U.S.)

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/biochar-market-100750

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions & Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Insight on Regulatory Landscape Porters Five Forces Analysis Impact of COVID-19 on the Biochar Market

Global Biochar Market (USD Million), (Tons) Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology Pyrolysis Gasification Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Farming Livestock Power Generation Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



Competitive Analysis

Company Market Share Analysis, 2021 Company Profile



Competitive Analysis Company Market Share Analysis, 2022 Company Profile

Business Overview Product & Service Offering Overall Revenue Geographic Presence Recent Development



Business Overview Product Application, & Services Recent Developments Financials (Based on Availability)



Continued…

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/biochar-market-100750

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com