Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 41

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 41 the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from

from last announcement 2,239,100 244,115,916 09 October 2023 7,000 108.77 761,390 10 October 2023 7,000 111.63 781,410 11 October 2023 5,000 114.26 571,300 12 October 2023 5,000 115.90 579,500 13 October 2023 6,000 112.17 673,020 Total week 41 30,000 3,366,620 Total accumulated 2,269,100 247,482,536

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2.369.900 treasury shares, equal to 1.97 % of the Bank’s share capital.

