Flash News: OKX Launches Referral Campaign for the Crypto Cricket Cup with US$200k+ Prize Pool

OKX Launches Referral Campaign for the Crypto Cricket Cup with US$200k+ Prize Pool

OKX has launched the third phase of its Crypto Cricket Cup, an interactive competition that runs alongside the 2023 international cricket championship in India, giving users and their friends the chance to win a share in a US$200,000+ prize pool.

To join the third phase of OKX's Crypto Cricket Cup, users simply need to:

Download the OKX App or ensure they have the latest version of the app installed Import their wallet or create a new one Click Refer Now via this campaign page to obtain a unique referral code Share the referral code with friends, who then need to enter the code via their OXK app and complete the verification process

Once the user and their friend(s) have successfully completed the above steps, both the referrer and referee will be eligible to receive exclusive Cricket Team NFTs, which can be traded via OKX NFT Marketplace.

Cricket fans are invited to participate in the second phase of OKX's Crypto Cricket Cup competition, which began on October 9 and ends on November 5. In this phase, users who complete Polygon-based quests through the OKX Wallet, such as trading an NFT via the Polygon network, have the opportunity to win a share of the US$200,000+ prize pool. The competition has already attracted over 35,000 participants.

OKX Crypto Cricket Cup runs from October 5 to November 5 and features cricket-themed NFTs relating to the following cricket teams: India, Australia, Bangladesh, England, Afghanistan, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka. The final prize-giving will take place after 27 November. To enter and to read more about eligibility and requirements, click here .

Note: The third phase of OKX's Crypto Cricket Cup began on October 17 at 10:30 (IST) and ends on November 5 at 22:30 (IST). To ensure eligibility for rewards, participants are advised to promptly verify their completed quests. For the full terms and conditions, click here.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 70 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer

The information displayed is strictly for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute and shall not be considered as an offer, solicitation or recommendation, to deal in any products (including any NFT or otherwise), or as financial or investment advice. Both OKX Web3 Wallet and OKX NFT Marketplace are subject to separate terms of service at www.okx.com.

