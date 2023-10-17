Global Boat Rental Markets, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F: Less than 30 F,eet, Between 30 and 79 Feet, & Greater than 79 feet

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Boat Rental Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global boat rental market is expected to grow from $16.53 billion in 2022 to $17.71 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The boat rental market is expected to reach $22.35 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.0%.



The boat rental market report provides boat rental market statistics, including boat rental industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a boat rental market share, detailed boat rental market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the boat rental industry.

The global expansion of the marine tourism sector is expected to propel the growth of the boat rental market going forward. Marine tourism encompasses enjoyable activities that necessitate travel away from one's home and have the coastal environment. Sailing on boats, cruises, and yachts for both pleasure and business is also part of marine tourism. Thus, the growth of marine tourism results in the growth of the boat rental market.

For instance, in June 2022, according to the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority, an Australia-based lead management organization, according to the renowned Great Barrier Reef regulator, Tourist visits to the entire Great Barrier Reef Marine Park was registered as 1,391,231 visitor days for the fiscal year ending 2022.

This represents a 22.11% increase over the fiscal year 2020-2021. It features the world's most impressive collection of coral reefs, with 400 different types of coral, 1,500 different fish species, and 4,000 different types of mollusks in an area of 348,000 square kilometres. Therefore, global expansion of the marine tourism sector is driving the growth of the boat rental market.



Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the boat rental market. Major companies operating in the boat rental market are focused on developing innovative technologies to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in June 2022, Vision Marine Technologies, a Canada-based manufacturer of handmade, high-performance, green, and electric recreational powerboats, developed E-Motion technology.

E-Motion technology is the world's first high-performance electric propulsion engine, combining a 180-horsepower (135 kW) motor with a sophisticated battery management system to reduce energy costs by 90%. The E-Motion enhances performance and range while requiring no additional charging infrastructure or devices. All that is required is a 220-volt charging outlet, which is already available in the infrastructure of almost every marina.



In November 2020, Click&Boat, a France-based boat rental firm, acquired Scansail for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Click&Boat marks a landmark in its pursuit to command the international boat rental market. It also continues to expand quickly and firmly establish its position as the world's leader. This acquisition fits with their plan for worldwide expansion. Scansail is a Germany-based boat rental company.

The boat rental market includes revenues earned by entities by renting electric boats, fuel-powered, outboard engines boats, inboard engine boats, and jet-drive engine boats. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Europe was the largest region in the boat rental market in 2022. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in boat renta report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the boat rental market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

