Rising Cigarette Consumption Fuels Demand for Latent Tuberculosis Infection (LTBI) Testing

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Latent Tuberculosis Infection (LTBI) Testing Market (by Type, & Region): Insights and Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Latent tuberculosis, a condition where tuberculosis bacteria remain dormant within the body, presents a unique challenge in healthcare. Detecting latent tuberculosis infections (LTBI) is critical as there is a risk of it progressing to active TB illness. Factors such as aging populations, increased cigarette smoking, and pharmaceutical research and development efforts are expected to drive the LTBI testing market, projected to reach US$1.96 billion in 2023, with a robust CAGR of 5.95% during the forecast period.

Segment Covered

By Type: The LTBI testing market is segmented into Tuberculin skin test LTBI testing and interferon gamma released assay (IGRA). The former currently holds the largest market share, while the latter is expected to experience the highest growth due to expanding pharmaceutical research, rising HIV prevalence, and growing urbanization in both hospitals and homes.

Geographic Coverage: The global LTBI testing market spans North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Notably, North America, led by the US, dominates the market due to high R&D investments and increased cigarette consumption. Europe, with Germany at the forefront, is also a significant market driven by rising healthcare spending and technological advancements.

Top Impacting Factors

Growth Drivers

Aging Population: The global increase in aging populations contributes to the demand for LTBI testing, as older individuals are at higher risk.

The global increase in aging populations contributes to the demand for LTBI testing, as older individuals are at higher risk. Upsurge in Cigarette Consumption: Rising cigarette consumption is linked to an increased prevalence of LTBI, driving demand for testing.

Rising cigarette consumption is linked to an increased prevalence of LTBI, driving demand for testing. Surging Prevalence of HIV: The growth in HIV cases correlates with LTBI, further boosting the market.

The growth in HIV cases correlates with LTBI, further boosting the market. Pharmaceutical Research and Development: Increasing R&D efforts drive innovation in LTBI testing methods and technologies.

Challenges

Multidrug Resistant Tuberculosis (MDR-TB): The emergence of MDR-TB, resistant to standard TB drugs, poses a significant challenge.

The emergence of MDR-TB, resistant to standard TB drugs, poses a significant challenge. Stringent Government Regulations: Regulatory hurdles and stringent government regulations impact market growth.

Trends

Accelerating TB Funding: Increased funding for TB research accelerates the development of innovative testing solutions.

Increased funding for TB research accelerates the development of innovative testing solutions. Line Probe Assays (LPAs): LPAs, a cost-effective Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT), have revolutionized drug-resistant TB diagnosis.

LPAs, a cost-effective Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT), have revolutionized drug-resistant TB diagnosis. Expansion of Advanced and Hybrid Techniques: Advancements in hybrid techniques are expanding the LTBI testing landscape.

Driver: Upsurge in Cigarette Consumption

Increasing global cigarette consumption has led to a rise in latent tuberculosis infections. Smokers are more susceptible to LTBI and pulmonary tuberculosis due to the damage smoking causes to the lungs and the body's immune system. As cigarette consumption continues to increase, so does the demand for TB testing. More smokers are diagnosed with LTBI, aiding market expansion.

Challenge: Multidrug Resistant Tuberculosis (MDR-TB)

MDR-TB occurs when tuberculosis bacteria develop resistance to specific drugs used for treatment. Improper prescribing and mismanagement contribute to MDR-TB. The cost and complexity of diagnosing and treating MDR-TB pose a challenge, particularly in high-prevalence regions where resources are limited.

Trend: Line Probe Assays (LPAs)

LPAs, a type of Line Probe Assay and a low-cost Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT), have transformed drug-resistant TB diagnosis. LPAs offer rapid and effective control of drug-resistant TB, making them a trendsetter in TB diagnostics.

The Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted TB health services and access to these services worldwide. Lack of equipment, capacity, resource reallocation, and movement restrictions affected TB service providers. Studies have suggested a link between COVID-19 and LTBI reactivation, emphasizing the need for screening select populations for LTBI, especially in the context of the pandemic.

Analysis of Key Players

The global LTBI testing market features a moderately fragmented landscape, with numerous small- and medium-sized manufacturers contributing significantly. Key players in this market include:

Abbott Laboratories Roche Holding AG BioMerieux SA Qiagen N.V. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Becton, Dickinson and Company Sanofi S.A. Bio-rad Laboratories, Inc. Endo International plc PerkinElmer, Inc. Bruker Corporation Cyrus Poonawalla Group (Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.)

The global LTBI testing market is poised for growth, driven by key factors such as aging populations, increased cigarette consumption, and pharmaceutical research. Challenges, including MDR-TB and regulatory hurdles, are being addressed through innovative trends such as LPAs and advanced testing techniques.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/66t8wr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.