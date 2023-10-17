Mobile Application Performance Monitoring Software Market Poised for Substantial 12.8% CAGR, Eyeing US$ 5.1 Billion market by 2030

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat ’s most recent industry report, the Global Mobile Application Performance Monitoring Software Market value is estimated at US$ 2,230.2 million in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 12.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Mobile application performance monitoring (APM) software is a technology that enables businesses to monitor, analyze, and optimize the performance and user experience of mobile applications. These software solutions provide insights into various aspects of mobile app performance, such as app responsiveness, load times, error rates, and user interactions.

APM tools for mobile devices give useful data and insights into user behavior, app usage patterns, and performance indicators. Businesses use this data to make informed decisions, improve app features, and adjust marketing campaigns, resulting in increased business growth.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Mobile Application Performance Monitoring Software market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global Mobile Application Performance Monitoring Software market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Mobile Application Performance Monitoring Software market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Mobile Application Performance Monitoring Software Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on application, SMEs are significant segment for propelling the market growth due to rise in adoption of mobile and cloud technologies by various organizations.

Based on type, cloud-based segment dominate the global mobile application performance monitoring software market. As advancement sin digital technologies have changed the way of interaction.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 2,230.2 million Market Size Forecast US$ 5,183.7 million Growth Rate 12.8% Dominant Segment Cloud Dominant Region North America Key Market Drivers Technological innovation and advancements

Growth of mobile commerce

Increasing adoption of smartphones Companies Profiled AppDynamics LLC (Cisco Systems Inc.)

New Relic Inc.

Dynatrace LLC

IBM Corp

Broadcom Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Mic Focus International PLC

Datadog Inc.

SignalFX

Akamai Technologies Inc.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global mobile application performance monitoring software market include,

In April 2020, Ensono introduced a new application performance management (APM) tool that offers clients in-depth analysis of application performance while reducing downtime and enhancing stability.

Some of the prominent players, software developers, and brands operating and contributing significantly to the global mobile application performance monitoring software market growth include AppDynamics LLC (Cisco Systems Inc.), New Relic Inc., Dynatrace LLC, IBM Corp, Broadcom Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Mic Focus International PLC, Datadog Inc., SignalFX, and Akamai Technologies Inc., among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global mobile application performance monitoring software market based on type, application and region

Global Mobile Application Performance Monitoring Software Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type On-premise Cloud Hybrid

Global Mobile Application Performance Monitoring Software Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

Global Mobile Application Performance Monitoring Software Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Mobile Application Performance Monitoring Software Market US Canada Latin America Mobile Application Performance Monitoring Software Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Mobile Application Performance Monitoring Software Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Mobile Application Performance Monitoring Software Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Mobile Application Performance Monitoring Software Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Mobile Application Performance Monitoring Software Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Mobile Application Performance Monitoring Software Report:

What will be the market value of the global mobile application performance monitoring software market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global mobile application performance monitoring software market?

What are the market drivers of the global mobile application performance monitoring software market?

What are the key trends in the global mobile application performance monitoring software market?

Which is the leading region in the global mobile application performance monitoring software market?

What are the major companies operating in the global mobile application performance monitoring software market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global mobile application performance monitoring software market?

