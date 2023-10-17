Mobile Application Performance Monitoring Software Market Poised for Substantial 12.8% CAGR, Eyeing US$ 5.1 Billion market by 2030

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat’s most recent industry report, the Global Mobile Application Performance Monitoring Software Market value is estimated at US$ 2,230.2 million in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 12.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030
Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview
Mobile application performance monitoring (APM) software is a technology that enables businesses to monitor, analyze, and optimize the performance and user experience of mobile applications. These software solutions provide insights into various aspects of mobile app performance, such as app responsiveness, load times, error rates, and user interactions.
APM tools for mobile devices give useful data and insights into user behavior, app usage patterns, and performance indicators. Businesses use this data to make informed decisions, improve app features, and adjust marketing campaigns, resulting in increased business growth.
- According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Mobile Application Performance Monitoring Software market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.
- Market intelligence for the global Mobile Application Performance Monitoring Software market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.
- In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Mobile Application Performance Monitoring Software market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.
Request A Customization- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-mobile-application-performance-monitoring-software-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
Global Mobile Application Performance Monitoring Software Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis
- Based on application, SMEs are significant segment for propelling the market growth due to rise in adoption of mobile and cloud technologies by various organizations.
- Based on type, cloud-based segment dominate the global mobile application performance monitoring software market. As advancement sin digital technologies have changed the way of interaction.
Report Synopsis
|Report Metrics
|Details
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Base Year Market Size
|US$ 2,230.2 million
|Market Size Forecast
|US$ 5,183.7 million
|Growth Rate
|12.8%
|Dominant Segment
|Cloud
|Dominant Region
|North America
|Key Market Drivers
|
|Companies Profiled
|
Explore more about this reporthttps://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-mobile-application-performance-monitoring-software-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
Competition Analysis and Market Structure
Leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global mobile application performance monitoring software market include,
- In April 2020, Ensono introduced a new application performance management (APM) tool that offers clients in-depth analysis of application performance while reducing downtime and enhancing stability.
Some of the prominent players, software developers, and brands operating and contributing significantly to the global mobile application performance monitoring software market growth include AppDynamics LLC (Cisco Systems Inc.), New Relic Inc., Dynatrace LLC, IBM Corp, Broadcom Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Mic Focus International PLC, Datadog Inc., SignalFX, and Akamai Technologies Inc., among others.
Get A Free Sample- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-mobile-application-performance-monitoring-software-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
RationalStat has segmented the global mobile application performance monitoring software market based on type, application and region
- Global Mobile Application Performance Monitoring Software Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type
- On-premise
- Cloud
- Hybrid
- Global Mobile Application Performance Monitoring Software Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
- Global Mobile Application Performance Monitoring Software Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region
- North America Mobile Application Performance Monitoring Software Market
- US
- Canada
- Latin America Mobile Application Performance Monitoring Software Market
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Mobile Application Performance Monitoring Software Market
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Benelux
- Nordic
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Mobile Application Performance Monitoring Software Market
- Russia
- Poland
- Hungary
- Other CIS Countries
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Mobile Application Performance Monitoring Software Market
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- ASEAN
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Malaysia
- Rest of ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa Mobile Application Performance Monitoring Software Market
- GCC
- Saudi Arabia (KSA)
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Rest of the GCC
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Turkey
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- North America Mobile Application Performance Monitoring Software Market
For more information about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-mobile-application-performance-monitoring-software-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
Key Questions Answered in the Mobile Application Performance Monitoring Software Report:
- What will be the market value of the global mobile application performance monitoring software market by 2030?
- What is the market size of the global mobile application performance monitoring software market?
- What are the market drivers of the global mobile application performance monitoring software market?
- What are the key trends in the global mobile application performance monitoring software market?
- Which is the leading region in the global mobile application performance monitoring software market?
- What are the major companies operating in the global mobile application performance monitoring software market?
- What are the market shares by key segments in the global mobile application performance monitoring software market?
Running a year End discount of 20%-https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-mobile-application-performance-monitoring-software-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
Explore Our Trending Reports
- Global Pilates Equipment Market- global Pilates Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
- Global Trace Oxygen Analyzer Market- global Trace Oxygen Analyzer Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028
- Global Degassing Valves Market- global Degassing Valves Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2028
- Global Cutting Tools Market- global Cutting Tools Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2028
- Global Lead Acid Batteries Market- global Lead Acid Batteries Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2028
- Global Automatic IT & Security Market- global Automatic IT & Security Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2028
- Global Shank Hooks Market- global Shank Hooks Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2028
- Global Power Tools Market- global Power Tools Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2028
- Global Conveyor System Maintenance Market- global Conveyor System Maintenance Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2028
- Global Pallet Pooling Market- global Pallet Pooling Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028
- Global Residential Boiler Market- global Residential Boiler Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
Research Methodology
RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.
RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:
- Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.
- Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.
- Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.
- Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.
- Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.
Download Key Insights and Market Data - Raise a Query
About RationalStat LLC
RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.
RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.
Contact
RationalStat LLC
Kimberly Shaw,
Content and Press Manager
US Phone: +1 302 803 5429
UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245
LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Pinterest