Micro Irrigation Market Set to Multifold by 2030: Market Report Focused on Emerging Trends and Technology with Forecasts till 2030 – by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat ’s most recent industry analysis, the Global Micro Irrigation Market value is estimated at US$ 8.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 11.4% over the forecast period of 2023-2030





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Micro irrigation, also known as drip irrigation or trickle irrigation, is a method of water delivery to the base of plants that is slow, precise, and controlled. This approach employs a network of pipes, tubing, valves, and emitters to supply water directly to the root zone of plants, reducing water waste and optimizing water resource utilization.

Many governments throughout the world provide subsidies and incentives to encourage the use of water-saving technologies such as micro irrigation. These financial incentives encourage farmers and agricultural businesses to invest in micro irrigation systems, which drives market expansion.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Micro Irrigation market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global Micro Irrigation market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Micro Irrigation market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc.

Global Micro Irrigation Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on type, micro irrigation system segment is augmented to dominate the global micro irrigation market due to its high demand to increase crop production while manage water scarcity issues.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 8.9 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 19.0 billion Growth Rate 11.4% Dominant Segment Micro irrigation Dominant Region Asia Pacific Key Market Drivers Environment sustainability

Technological advancements

Increasing awareness about benefits of irrigation Companies Profiled Jain Irrigation Systems Limited

Netafim Limited

Lindsay Corporation

The Toro Company

Deere & Company

Rivulis Irrigation Limited

EPC Industrie

Nelson Irrigation Corporation

Rain Bird Corporation

Elgo Irrigation Ltd

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global micro irrigation market include,

In April 2023, Rain Bird Corporation and Flume collaborate to develop Next Gen water management and data solutions.

In March 2023, Netafim opened its first manufacturing plant in North Africa to support precision irrigation in Morocco and promote food security.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global micro irrigation market growth include Jain Irrigation Systems Limited, Netafim Limited, Lindsay Corporation, The Toro Company, Deere & Company, Rivulis Irrigation Limited, EPC Industrie, Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Rain Bird Corporation, and Elgo Irrigation Ltd, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global micro irrigation market based on type, application and region

Global Micro Irrigation Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Drip Irrigation System Sprinkler Irrigation System Other Micro-irrigation Systems

Global Micro Irrigation Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Field Crops Orchards and Vineyards Vegetables Plantation Crops Others

Global Micro Irrigation Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Micro Irrigation Market US Canada Latin America Micro Irrigation Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Micro Irrigation Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Micro Irrigation Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Micro Irrigation Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Micro Irrigation Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Micro Irrigation Report:

What will be the market value of the global micro irrigation market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global micro irrigation market?

What are the market drivers of the global micro irrigation market?

What are the key trends in the global micro irrigation market?

Which is the leading region in the global micro irrigation market?

What are the major companies operating in the global micro irrigation market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global micro irrigation market?

