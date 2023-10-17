Global Geriatric Medicine Market Predicted to Reach $1,307.99 Billion by 2028: Rise in Elderly Population Drives Growth

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Geriatric Medicine Market (2023-2028) by Therapeutics, Condition, Routes of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Geriatric Medicine Market is estimated to be USD 843.12 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1307.99 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.18%.





Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding growth and reducing the risks.

Market Segmentation



The Global Geriatric Medicine Market is segmented based on Therapeutics, Condition, Routes of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

By Therapeutics, the market is classified into Analgesic, Antihypertensive, Statins, Antidiabetic, PPI, Anticoagulant, Antipsychotic, and Others.

By Condition, the market is classified into Cardiovascular, Arthritis, Neurological, Cancer, Osteoporosis, Respiratory, and Others.

By Routes of Administration, the market is classified into Oral, Parenteral, and Others.

By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Retail Pharmacies.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.







Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Affordability along with Availability of Products Specific to these Population

Steep Rise in Growth of Elderly Population

Restraints

Lack of Awareness and Proper Care among the Elderly Patients

High Cost of Medicines and Treatment

Opportunities

Rising Incidences of Chronic Disorders

Challenges

Late Approvals on Geriatric Medicines







Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

AbbVie (Allergan Inc.)

AstraZeneca PLC

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Merck & Company, Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Novartis Ag

Octapharma Ag

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Pfizer, Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 178 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $843.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1307.99 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global







