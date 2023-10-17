Industrial Robotic Arms Market Trends and Drivers: Surging to $38.4 Billion by 2030 - Automotive and Electronics Sectors Propel Growth

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Robotic Arms - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Industrial Robotic Arms estimated at US$17 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$38.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.8% CAGR and reach US$11.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Electrical / Electronics segment is estimated at 11.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.5% CAGR



The Industrial Robotic Arms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8% and 8.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.4% CAGR.



