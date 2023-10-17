Industrial Robotic Arms Market Trends and Drivers: Surging to $38.4 Billion by 2030 - Automotive and Electronics Sectors Propel Growth

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Robotic Arms - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Industrial Robotic Arms estimated at US$17 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$38.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.8% CAGR and reach US$11.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Electrical / Electronics segment is estimated at 11.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.5% CAGR
The Industrial Robotic Arms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8% and 8.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 102 Featured)
- ABB Ltd.
- DENSO Corporation
- Dobot.cc
- Fanuc Corporation
- Flexiv Robotics Inc.
- Gridbots Technologies Private Limited
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
- KUKA Robotics Corporation
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP.
- OMRON Corporation
- Epson America, Inc.
- Universal Robots A/S
- Yaskawa Europe GmbH
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Established Use Case Across Diverse End-Use Sectors Bodes Well
- Growing Concerns for Increasing Productivity and Ensuring Workers Safety Fuel Demand for Industrial Robotic Arms
- Continued Emphasis on Automation Widens Business Prospects
- Robotics End of Arm Tools Witnesses Increased Demand
- Ongoing Shift Towards Industry 4.0 to Drive Next Wave of Growth
- Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020
- IoT & Artificial Intelligence to Widen the Capabilities of Robotic Arm
- Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022
- Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025
- Shortage of Skilled Workers & Aging Workforce Underpin Uptake Volumes
- Age Dependency Ratio in Select Countries (2010, 2020 & 2030): Percentage of Dependent People Per 100 Working Age Population
- Automotive Sector: Dominant Consumer of Robotic Arms
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- Increasing Acceptance of Electric Vehicles Foster Growth for Industrial Robot Manufacturing Companies
- High Growth Opportunities Identified in Food & Beverage Sector
- Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Billion for Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020
- Automated Systems Gain Traction in Electrical & Electronics Production Units
- Market to Gain from Growing Relevance in Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals Sector
- Robotic Arms Step In to Resolve Critical Handling Needs
- Effort to Resolve Prevailing Issues & Challenges Critical for Future Success of Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Robots
- E-Commerce Widens the Opportunities for Robotic Arms
- Global e-Commerce Sales as Percentage of Total Retail Sales (2015-2021)
- Use of Industrial Robots in Agriculture Witnesses a Surge
- Advancements in Industrial Robotics to Influence Future Prospects
- Meca500 - The World's Most Compact and Smallest Industrial Robots
- The SCARA
- A Look Into Major Trends in the Robotic EOAT Marketspace
- Resolving the Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success
- COLDArm, an Innovative Robotic Arm Tested by NASA for Working in Extreme Cold Environments (2022)
- Introduction of Innovative Technologies Propel Demand for Industrial Robotic Arms
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/78co0
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.