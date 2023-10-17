Global Portable Monitoring Devices Market to Reach $39.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.4%

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portable Monitoring Devices: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global portable monitoring devices market, valued at $25.6 billion in 2022, is projected to grow to $39.1 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

Segment Analysis:

Cardiology : Expected to record a CAGR of 5.7% and reach $10.6 billion by the end of the analysis period.

: Expected to record a CAGR of 5.7% and reach $10.6 billion by the end of the analysis period. Gastrointestinal: Growth in this segment has been readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period, considering post-pandemic recovery.

Geographic Insights:

The U.S. Market : Estimated at $7 billion in 2022.

: Estimated at $7 billion in 2022. China : Forecast to reach $8.6 billion by 2030, with a remarkable CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2030.

: Forecast to reach $8.6 billion by 2030, with a remarkable CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2030. Japan and Canada : Each expected to grow at 2.8% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

: Each expected to grow at 2.8% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Germany : Forecasted to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR within Europe.

: Forecasted to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR within Europe. Asia-Pacific: Led by countries like Australia, India, and South Korea, this region is forecasted to reach $5.4 billion by 2030.

Key Competitors (Total 36 Featured):

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Medtronic

OMRON Corporation

Samsung

What's New?:

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of recession.

Analysis of global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares.

Evaluation of market presence across multiple geographies (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial).

Access to digital archives and Research Platform.

Complimentary updates for one year.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 92 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $25.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $39.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Portable Monitoring Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

