Global Mobile Imaging Services Market Research Report 2023: Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2030 - Artificial Intelligence at the Forefront in New Portable Ultrasound Systems

Global Mobile Imaging Services Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Mobile Imaging Services estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

This comprehensive report stands out by offering crucial insight into trends and developments within this evolving market. It further delves into segment analysis including X-ray and Ultrasound, highlighting their anticipated growth over the next eight years.

X-ray, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.6% CAGR and reach US$903.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Ultrasound segment is estimated at 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $564.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR



The Mobile Imaging Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$564.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$333.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Mobile Imaging Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics: A Review of How Far We Have Come

Mobile Radiology, a Subset of PoC Diagnostics Evolves In-Sync

Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Work Overtime to Manage Giant Waves of COVID Infection Testing Flowing In

Global Clinical Diagnostics Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

The Pandemic Triggers Shift in Consumer Behavior & Engagement With Healthcare Technologies & Services

Healthcare Industry Pushed to Adopt Digital Technologies & Innovate to Save Lives Amid the Crisis

Digital Health Technologies Poised to Break New Grounds Post Pandemic: Global Opportunity in Digital Health (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Mobile Imaging Services: Definition, Importance, Benefits & Emerging New Trends

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise of Home Healthcare, the Cornerstone for the Rise & Rise of Mobile Radiology

Handheld Point of Care Ultrasound Device Witnesses Sudden Spurt in Popularity & Demand

Wondering How Competition is Changing in this Market?

Market Share of Leading Players in Global Handheld Ultrasound Equipment Market: 2020

Artificial Intelligence at the Forefront in New Portable Ultrasound Systems

A Respiratory Infection, COVID-19 Throws Spotlight on Lung Ultrasound Pushing Up Demand for Portable Ultrasound

Prenatal & Antenatal Care Presents Growth Opportunities for Portable Ultrasound

Global New Births (in Millions) Per Annum by Geographic Region

Aging Population, Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases & Need for Early Diagnosis Spur the Need for Mobile Imaging Services

Aging Population Steps-Up The Burden on medical Imaging: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Amplifies the Need for More Advancing & Flexible Imaging Solutions: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030

COVID-19 Accelerates the Aging-In-Place Trend, Spurring Opportunities for Mobile Imaging Services

Alternative Care Models for Delivery of Healthcare to Reduce Healthcare Cost & Alleviate Burden on Hospitals to Benefit Demand for Mobile Imaging Services

Here's Why Homecare is Cost Effective

Here's How Healthcare Costs Are Outstripping Global GDP: Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 & 2023

Advancements in Medical Imaging Technology Fuels Market Growth

Steady Rise in Home Quarantine Cases Highlights the Need for Mobile Imaging Services

Rise in Sports Participations & Parallel Rise in Injuries Presents Opportunities for Mobile Imaging

