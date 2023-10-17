MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Rønne Havn A/S selects MT Højgaard Danmark as turnkey contractor for futureproofing the port

MT Højgaard Holding’s business unit MT Højgaard Danmark has been awarded a turnkey contract for the continued expansion of the Port of Rønne. The scope of the assignment is among the largest in recent years for marine works in Denmark, which is a focus area for MT Højgaard Danmark.

The contract includes the two next phases of the work to future-proof the harbour, allowing the Port of Rønne to increasingly fulfil its obligations as Bornholm’s primary supply and business harbour and the Baltic Sea’s centre for green energy.

In phase 3, the port’s project area is expanded with more than 100,000 square meters through partial backfilling of the former fishing basin, and a new Ro-Ro ramp as well as a new 280-meter quay will be constructed.

Phase 4 includes an expansion of the southern breakwater, removal of existing inner piers and breakwaters and dredging of the port entrance to improve sailing and manoeuvring conditions in harsh weather. Further, a multi-functional quay is established to improve conditions mainly for cruise ships, but also for bulk carriers.

The work on the two next phases of the futureproofing of port of Rønne will commence late 2023 when relevant permits and approvals have been secured.

The new contract with Rønne Havn A/S does not affect MT Højgaard Holding’s 2023 outlook but is expected to contribute positively to the group’s revenue and earnings in 2024 and 2025.

MT Højgaard Danmark was also contractor on the first phases of the expansion of the Port of Rønne, which was completed in 2022. Department director Jimmy Laursen, Marine Works in MT Højgaard Danmark looks forward to continuing the cooperation with Rønne Havn A/S:

- We are looking forward to delivering one of the country’s largest harbour expansions. We often talk about repetition effects and good cooperation. We will benefit greatly from both in Rønne where we have worked before. It is the same team, working for the same client on the same port. This means that we can get to work very quickly, says Jimmy Laursen.

The work included in the new contract is expected to be completed in 2025.

