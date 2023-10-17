17 October 2023

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT PLC

(“the “Company”)

Notifications of transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Form is below.

1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)



a)



Name







Oliver Bedford 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







PDMR

Non-Executive Director b)



Initial notification /Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc b)



LEI







213800LRYA19A69SIT31 4



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted







a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument











Identification code



Ordinary Shares











ISIN: GB00B02WHS05



b)



Nature of the transaction







Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme c)







Price(s) and volume(s)











Price(s) Volume(s) £0.4681p 54,475 d)



Aggregated information











- Aggregated volume











- Price











54,475 Ordinary Shares in aggregate

(includes shares issued as part of the early bird offer)







£25,000.00



e)



Date of the transaction







16 October 2023 f)



Place of the transaction







London Stock Exchange

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited

Susan Fadil

Uloma Adighibe HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com

+44 203 893 1005

+44 203 832 3877

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31