Global MEMS Oscillators Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2030 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $62.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 48.2% CAGR

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MEMS Oscillators - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global MEMS Oscillators Market to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for MEMS Oscillators estimated at US$371.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 39.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Surface-Mount Device Package, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 36.2% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Chip-Scale Package segment is estimated at 46.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $62.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 48.2% CAGR



The MEMS Oscillators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$62.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 48.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 29.9% and 33.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 30.7% CAGR.

What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Industrial Activity Remains Subdued, Inducing Weakness into MEMS Market

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

COVID-19 Impact on the MEMS Market

Competition

MEMS Oscillators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to MEMS Oscillators

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

SPMOs: The Largest Segment in MEMS Oscillators Market by General Circuitry

Automotive and Consumer Electronics: Major End-Use Markets for MEMS Oscillators

Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Device Miniaturization & Need for Improved Functionality to Fuel Demand for MEMS Oscillators

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020

COVID-19 Pandemic Positively Impacts MEMS Oscillators for Medical Monitoring Applications

Growing Complexity of Vehicle Electronics Drives the Demand for MEMS Oscillators

Automotive Electronics as a Percentage (%) of Vehicle Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030

Average Value of In-Vehicle Electronics Per Vehicle (In US$) for the Years 2018, 2025 & 2030

COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Demand for MEMS Oscillators from Automotive Industry

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Driverless Cars Evolve as a Market Opportunity

Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million) for Years 2020, 2025 & 2030

Autonomous Vehicles Commercialization & Technology Penetration Timeline

5G Adoption to Drive Need for Improved Timing Devices, Benefiting MEMS Oscillators Market

5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022

Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology for 2019 and 2025

Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by Network Type

MEMS Precision Oscillators Address 5G ORAN Timing Challenges

Consumer Electronics Products to Drive Demand for MEMS Oscillators

Global Opportunity for Consumer Electronics (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Rising Smartphone Adoption Drives Gains in the MEMS Oscillators Market

Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021

Smartphone Adoption Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021

MEMS Oscillators Facilitate Widening Adoption of Wearables and Miniaturization of Electronics

Global Wearable Electronics Market Breakdown of Unit Sales (in %) by Region (2018 & 2022)

Global Wearables Shipments Breakdown (in %) by Product for 2020 & 2024

Need for Rugged Timing Components in Aerospace & Defense Systems Fuels MEMS Oscillators Market

MEMS OCXOs Help Overcome Timing Challenges

Programmable MEMS Oscillators: Addressing Precision, Reliability, and Performance Requirements

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 57 Featured)

Microchip Technology, Inc.

CTS Corporation

Diodes, Inc.

AXTAL GmbH & Co. KG

Abracon LLC

Bliley Technologies Inc.

Daishinku Corporation

Jauch Quartz GmbH

Iqd Frequency Products Limited

Mercury Electronic Ind. Co., Ltd.

Fronter Electronics Co., Ltd.

Greenray Industries, Inc.

Colnatec LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jscipl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.