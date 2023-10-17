Software-Defined Data Center Market revenue to reach USD 1007.19 Billion by 2035, says Research Nester

New York, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global software-defined data center market size is slated to expand at ~25.40% CAGR between 2023 and 2035. The market is poised to garner a revenue of USD 1007.19 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 66.61 billion in the year 2022.The major element that influences the market expansion is the growing number of data centers. It is predicted that there are close to 7 million data centers in the globe. Moreover, there has been growing advancement made in data centers. The foundation of the next era for centralizing organizational functions is the software-defined data center.

Similar to typical data centers, the system is housed in a secure internal facility to guarantee data security. Data centers are complex to run and maintain. The traditional method of managing data centers, requiring for large personnel, is ineffective. It may require a long time to add new resources, and practically everything is carried out manually. It's challenging to manage and maintain large data centers as they grow. Also, every day, approximately 3 million terabytes of data are generated in world. Hence, the demand for software-defined center is growing.

Growing Demand for Smartphones to Boost the Growth of Global Software-Defined Data Center Market

Smartphones are set to influence the growth of the market since it is considered to have huge share of internet traffic. About 91% of internet users use a mobile phone to access the internet. Hence, huge number of data is created by smartphones users. In coming years, the demand for smartphones is estimated to expand more rigorously with increasing availability of high internet. Hence, the market for software-defined data centers is projected to rise.

Software-Defined Data Center Market: Regional Overview

The global market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Growth in Number of IoT Connected Devices to Drive the Market in North America

The software-defined data center market in North America is projected to capture market share of ~37% over the forecast period. The major growth factor driving the market expansion in this region is growing IoT connected devices in this region. It is anticipated that North America will have about 7 billion IoT connections by 2030. However, since large amount of data is generated the issue of mobility of IoT devices has increased. Therefore, the market for software-defined data center is projected to rise in this region.

Rise in Number of Large Organization to Influence the Market Expansion in Europe

The software-defined date center market in Europe is estimated to capture significant share of about ~23% over the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region is poised to be dominated by growing number of large organizations. By far the most of any other country in the European Union, there is anticipated to be about 11,598 major enterprises with 250 or more employees functioning in the non-financial business economy of Germany in 2022.

Software-Defined Data Center, Segmentation by Enterprise Size

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

The small & medium enterprises (SMEs) segment is anticipated to capture the highest share of ~64% over the projected period. The major element for the segment expansion is rise in number of small & medium enterprises (SMEs). Nearly 331 million SMEs were expected to exist globally in 2021, which is a modest rise from the close to 327 million SMEs that existed in 2019.

Software-Defined Data Center, Segmentation by Industry

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Government

Energy & Utilities

Retail & E-Commerce

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

The IT & telecom segment is poised to generate the share of ~40% over the projected time period. The major element to influence the segment growth is surge in adoption of 5G network. As of November 30, 2022, about 127,508 5G deployments had been made across 128 nations, up from close to 85,601 in 112 the year before.

A few of the well-known industry leaders in the global software-defined data center market that are profiled by Research Nester are VMware, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Juniper Networks, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co, Ltd., Fujitsu Limited, and others.

Recent Development in the Software-Defined Data Center Market

The VMware Cloud Provider Platform has received new updates from VMware, Inc. that will assist cloud providers grow their clientele in the emerging application economy. It is envisaged that it will allow cloud providers to deploy industrialized hybrid clouds to clients from any location, including hyperscale public clouds, customer data centers, cloud provider data centers, and VMware Cloud on AWS as a managed service.

In order to architect LSEG's data infrastructure using the Microsoft Cloud and to develop new products and services for data and analytics together, Microsoft Corporation and London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) agreed into a long-term strategic relationship.

