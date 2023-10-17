UnionPay and TripLink Unveil Virtual Card in Singapore: A Glimpse into the B2B Payments Revolution

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In light of the recent news that the global payment network UnionPay has teamed up with FinTech enterprise TripLink to unveil the UnionPay Virtual Commercial Card in Singapore, it has become even more evident that the B2B payment landscape is undergoing a significant evolution. Addressing the cross-border payment necessities, especially for sectors like airlines and hotels, the UnionPay solution is just the tip of the iceberg in showcasing how digitalisation is changing B2B payments. This is precisely where the new research report, “B2B Payments: Key Opportunities, Segment Analysis & Market Forecasts 2022-2027” added to ResearchAndMarkets.com portfolio, proves indispensable for business entrepreneurs and managers.

The report, designed meticulously, dives deep into how the B2B payments environment is witnessing rapid changes. It offers a profound analysis and evaluation of the state of digitalisation, pinpointing the key players spearheading the market’s evolution and their potential trajectories. With the online travel market globally projected to surge beyond $1 trillion by 2030, as stated in UnionPay's release, it’s vital for stakeholders to understand the transformation that the B2B payments sector is undergoing.

One of the prominent elements of the research is the Competitor Leaderboard. This feature positions 17 primary B2B payments vendors, making it an invaluable resource for entrepreneurs looking to collaborate, compete, or simply understand the primary market players. For those grappling with which payment method is seeing a rise or decline, the study encapsulates the market progress of multiple B2B payment avenues like Card Payments, which notably include the burgeoning Virtual Cards, Cash Payments, Cheque Payments, and the essential Cross-border and Domestic B2B Payments. The ever-reliable Wire Transfers, along with Instant Payments, also find their detailed analysis within the report.

For businesses in the digital age, data is paramount. This is why the research suite comprises not just Market Trends & Strategies in a reader-friendly PDF format, but also an in-depth Competitor Leaderboard and vital Data & Forecasts, available in both PDF & Excel, making the information easily accessible and workable. Plus, to ensure entrepreneurs and managers stay updated with real-time shifts in the market, purchasing the report grants 12 Months' Access to the harvest Online Data Platform, a tool that's worth its weight in gold for any modern enterprise.

Finally, a reflection on the report’s key market statistics reveals the enormity of the B2B payments landscape. With the market size standing at a staggering $88tn in 2022, there's no doubt that this sector will play a pivotal role in shaping global business operations in the coming years.

Given the increasing dependency on online sales channels, especially in sectors like global travel and tourism, and with recent market innovations like the UnionPay Virtual Commercial Card, understanding the B2B payments landscape is no longer just an option but a necessity. The research report ensures that businesses don’t just keep pace with the changing times but are always a step ahead, equipped with knowledge, insights, and foresight.

For business entrepreneurs and managers who envision a future where their operations are streamlined, decisions are data-backed, and growth is inevitable, the “B2B Payments: Key Opportunities, Segment Analysis & Market Forecasts 2022-2027” research report is your key to unlocking that future.

