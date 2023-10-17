Epic Bio Announces the Appointment of Weston Miller, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epic Bio, a biotechnology company developing therapies to modulate gene expression using compact, non-cutting dCas proteins, today announced that Weston Miller, M.D., will join the company as chief medical officer effective October 23, 2023. Dr. Miller is an accomplished leader in cell and gene therapy drug development whose experience includes development roles at Graphite Bio, Astellas Gene Therapies, and Sangamo Therapeutics. He joins Epic as the company prepares to initiate a first-in-human study of its lead candidate, EPI-321, in early 2024.



“We are excited to welcome Wes, whose extensive experience in clinical practice, drug development and global medical affairs will bolster our leadership team and help shape Epic’s next chapter as a clinical-stage company,” said Amber Salzman, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Epic Bio. “His experience designing and leading multiple genomic medicine studies will be an asset as we prepare to enter the clinic with EPI-321 and study its efficacy and registration endpoints. Wes’s guidance will be critical as we advance epigenetic editing therapies toward the clinic to treat a range of serious diseases.”

Dr. Miller brings over two decades of combined experience in the biopharmaceutical industry and the clinic, most recently at Graphite Bio, where he led clinical development and oversaw investigation of an ex vivo gene-corrected autologous hematopoietic stem cell product for patients with severe sickle cell disease, as well as pipeline candidates utilizing high-efficiency gene correction, insertion, and replacement for various disorders. Previously, Dr. Miller held roles in clinical development at Astellas Gene Therapies and Sangamo Therapeutics. Dr. Miller trained in pediatric hematology and oncology at Emory University, pediatric blood and marrow transplantation and cellular therapy at the University of Minnesota and received his M.D. from Louisiana State University.

“Epic Bio has built a platform that I believe is unique among the genomic medicine approaches now in development. Durable, in vivo epigenetic editing holds immense promise for the treatment of a range of diseases that today lack any meaningful treatment options,” said Dr. Miller. “I look forward to working with this exceptional team to advance EPI-321 to the clinic, progress our pipeline, and bring transformative medicines to patients.”