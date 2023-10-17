Global Air Cargo Containers Industry Report 2023-2030 - Market Heading Towards Healthy Demand amid Tightening Capacity

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Cargo Containers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Air Cargo Containers Market to Reach $373 Million by 2030



The global market for Air Cargo Containers estimated at US$247.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$373 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

This comprehensive analysis covers a wide range of aspects across various markets, including LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1, other container types, metals, composites, other material types, commercial aircraft, military aircraft, and air cargo containers. It serves as a valuable resource for gaining insights into the evolving landscape of these industries and their future potential.

In particular, the LD-3 segment, as highlighted in the report, is expected to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6%, reaching a market size of US$281.9 million by the end of the analysis period. The LD-11 segment is also anticipated to experience growth, with an estimated CAGR of 4.6% over the next eight years.

In terms of market size, the United States holds a significant position, with the Air Cargo Containers market estimated at US$66 million in 2022. Meanwhile, China, as the world's second-largest economy, is projected to reach a market size of US$65.7 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.1% during the period from 2022 to 2030.

The report offers insights into annual sales trends, historical data, and a forward-looking perspective spanning from 2014 to 2030. Furthermore, it examines sales performance across various geographical regions, shedding light on growth trends and market dynamics in regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Noteworthy geographical markets highlighted in the report include Japan and Canada, with projected growth rates of 3.7% and 5%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is expected to achieve a CAGR of approximately 4.3%.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

COVID-19 Pandemic Severely Disrupts Global Freight Transportation and Cargo Containers Industry

Month-on-Month Growth in Global Trade: Jan 2019-April2020

Percentage Change (%) in Load Factor by Region of Origin and Aircraft Type: March-April 2020

Global Logistics Industry 2019 Vs 2020 Growth (In %)

Regional Market Review

Key Takeaways

Logistics Industry Bears the Brunt of COVID-19

COVID-19 Disrupts the Airfreight Sector

Air Cargo Containers: Offering Means for Optimal, Faster Delivery of Goods by Air

Container Compatibility with Aircraft

Cargo Aircraft Types

Surge in Cargo Traffic to Allow Global Air Cargo Containers Market to Experience Long Term Growth

Need to Transport Goods Faster Impels Market Growth

Gains for Pharmaceutical Logistics to Push Growth

Demand for Temperature-Controlled Containers Creates New Avenues

Expansion of Commercial Airlines & Need to Transport Military Goods Fuel Growth

Economic Slowdown & Trade Protectionism Hinders Growth

LD-3 Retains Position as Most Popular Container Type

World Air Cargo Containers Market by Container Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for LD-3, LD-11, LD-6, M-1, and Other Container Types

Metals Remain Primary Material Type Segment

World Air Cargo Containers Market by Material Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Metals, Composites, and Other Material Types

Commercial Aircraft Containers Application Segment to Experience Fastest Growth Rate

World Air Cargo Containers Market by Application (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Commercial Aircraft, and Military Aircraft

Wide-Body Aircraft Segment to Command Major Share

Regional Analysis: Increasing Trade Activity Makes Asia-Pacific an Exploding Air Cargo Containers Market

Air Freight Industry Heading towards Healthy Demand amid Tightening Capacity

World Air Cargo Containers Market (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World Air Cargo Containers Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

Global Air Cargo Containers Market Inches towards Fierce Competition

Air cargo Container Owners Face Intense Pressure from Rising Outbound Cargo Rates

Companies Resorting to Technological Innovations for Smarter and Lighter ULDs

Recent Market Activity

Select Innovations

Air Cargo Containers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Containers Industry to Continue Feeling Heat from COVID-19 Crisis in 2021

Global Air Cargo Market: Weight and Yield Monthly YOY Change (in %) for the Months January 2020 through August 2020

Global Air Cargo Weight Monthly YOY Change (in %) by Region: August 2020

Freight as Blessing Enables Air cargo Demand to Surpass Capacity amid COVID-19

Global Air Cargo Volume (Demand) YOY Growth for the Months May 2020 through August 2020

Global Air Cargo Volume (Capacity) YOY Growth for the Months May 2020 through August 2020

Stable Commercial Aviation Outlook Signals Long Term Growth Opportunities for Air Cargo Containers Market

Converting Airlines and Sharing Space to Address Demand

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2018 and 2038

Freighter Aircraft Fleet in Service by Region (2019-2038)

Global Freighter Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (Units) by Type for 2017 and 2037

Prominent Trends Altering and Governing Air Freight Logistics Landscape

Air Cargo Industry Undergoes Significant Transformation with New Approaches

Digitization Transforming the Air Freight Industry

Big Data Analytics Gains Importance in Freight Management

Global Adoption Rates (in %) of Big Data Technologies by Industry (2019)

ULDs: The Unseen Backbone of Air Cargo

Key Advancements in ULD Tracking Technologies

Air Cargo Industry Focuses on Developing and Manufacturing Lightweight ULDs

Real-time Tracking: A Boon for Logistics Providers

Major Trends Influencing Air Freight of Pharmaceutical Products

Distribution of Potential COVID-19 Vaccine to Amplify Air cargo Containers Demand

Global Air Cargo Weight Monthly YOY Change (in %) by Product Segment: August 2020

Challenges for Growth of Air Cargo

SAFRAN Group

AAR Corporation

DSV Panalpina A/S

The Emirates Group

Acl Airshop

Satco, Inc.

Palnet GmbH Air Cargo Products

Dokasch GmbH

Envirotainer AB

VRR-Aviation

CSafe Global

ERME SAS

