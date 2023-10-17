Hayu gives The Real Housewives superfans the chance to win a VIP trip to Vegas for BravoCon 2023

Toronto, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hayu is giving Canadian reality TV fans the exclusive opportunity to attend the sold-out BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas to see their favourite Housewives and Bravolebrities spill the tea in-person.



The all-reality, ad-free streaming service and ‘Home of the Housewives’ has launched a national contest to celebrate the brand-new season 13 of the fan favourite franchise, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH), which streams on Hayu starting Wednesday October 25 at 9 PM ET. Subscribers can expect a rollercoaster season full of thrilling highs and unexpected lows, and watch the drama unfold every week with new RHOBH episodes dropping on Hayu the same day as their US broadcast. With Hayu being the ‘Home of the Housewives’, fans can watch all previous seasons of RHOBH on Hayu, in addition to all other series in The Real Housewives franchise, from start to finish.



“Having recently celebrated five years in-market, we know Canadians love The Real Housewives and that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is consistently one of the most watched shows on Hayu,” said Olga Puzanova, SVP Marketing, Hayu, NBCUniversal. “To mark its exciting return, we’re thrilled to give Canadians the chance to attend BravoCon and see their favourite Housewives and other reality stars – in person!”



From October 13 – 21, Canadians can visit @hayusocial on Instagram to enter Hayu’s exclusive online contest for a chance to win a VIP trip for two to BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas. This grand prize includes:

Two 3-day tickets to BravoCon from November 3-5, 2023

Two round-trip flights to Las Vegas provided by Hayu partner, Air Canada

Four nights at a 5-star hotel, for the ultimate luxurious experience





The Real Housewives superfans in Toronto can also receive additional contest entries and other fabulous prizes at the Hayu House Presents: Bubbles & Beverly Hills, located at 30 Hazelton Ave, on Friday October 20 (3-9PM ET), an immersive pop-up experience of glitz, glamour and unforgettable taglines.





Contest Terms & Conditions: No purchase/payment necessary. Contest closes on 21 October 2023 at 23:59 (EDT). Open to 21+ Canadian residents (excluding Quebec). One prize (approx. retail value $6,200.00 CAD) available to be won. Contest draw on 22 October 2023. Skill-testing math question required. For Official Contest Rules, go to https://blog.hayu.com/bravocon-contest .