Global Food Wrapping Paper Market to Exceed $562 Billion by 2030: Hygienic and Convenient Packaging Solutions Propel Growth

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Food Wrapping Paper Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, By Product type, By End use - Industry Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Food Wrapping Paper Market, valued at USD 343.33 billion in 2021, is set to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7% in the forecast period (2023-2030), reaching USD 562.3 billion by 2030, according to a recent report.

The surge in demand for hygienic and convenient packaging solutions for various food items is driving the food wrapping paper market. These papers, including kraft paper, wax-coated paper, foil paper, and biodegradable materials, are used to wrap fast food items such as chicken, pizza, sandwiches, and burgers. The market is also benefiting from the increasing digitization of foodservice operations, catering to customers' preferences and the presence of recycling infrastructure for plastics, metals, and glass.

However, concerns about waste resulting from improper packaging practices may hinder market growth. Additionally, the fluctuating prices of raw materials, particularly polypropylene and aluminum, pose a challenge to the growth of the food wrapping paper market.

Segments covered in this report

The Food Wrapping Paper Market is segmented based on Product type, end-use, and region. Product type segments include Plastic and Paper, while end-use segments encompass Hotels, Restaurants, Cafes, Fast Food Outlets, Cinema, Airlines & Railway Catering, Institutions, and Others. The regions covered are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA.

Analysis by product

In terms of product type, paper-based food wrapping material dominates the market. Greaseproof sheets, in particular, have seen a surge in demand, thanks to major fast-food chains adopting paper-based packaging.

Regional Insight

Asia Pacific leads the Food Wrapping Paper market, driven by the popularity of fast food restaurant chains and rising disposable incomes. North America and Europe also experience significant growth due to high demand for convenience foods. Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are expected to show substantial growth due to the increasing popularity of fast food.

Market Dynamics

The global food wrapping paper market is driven by the demand for sustainable packaging solutions. Vendors are developing compostable wrapping paper and other eco-friendly products in response to concerns about the environmental impact of traditional materials. However, fluctuating raw material prices, such as kraft paper, pose a challenge.

Competitive Landscape

The global food wrapping paper market is highly competitive and fragmented. Major players focus on innovations, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and R&D to maintain a competitive edge.

Market Trends

A significant trend in the industry is the adoption of reusable materials for food wrapping paper manufacturing. Reusable food wrapping paper, like beeswax wraps, offers sustainable and long-lasting packaging solutions, contributing to market growth.

Companies Mentioned

  • Amcor plc
  • Berry Global Inc.
  • Mondi Group
  • Huhtamaki Oyj
  • Sealed Air Corporation
  • Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.
  • Graphic Packaging International, LLC
  • Smurfit Kappa Group plc
  • WestRock Company
  • International Paper Company
  • DS Smith Plc
  • Uflex Limited
  • SCG Packaging Public Company Limited
  • BillerudKorsnas AB
  • Sappi Limited
  • Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.
  • Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj
  • Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited
  • Michelman Inc.
  • Glatfelter Corporation

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages265
Forecast Period2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$362.9 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$562.3 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate5.7%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview
  • Wheel of Fortune

Research Methodology

  • Information Procurement
  • Secondary & Primary Data Sources
  • Market Size Estimation
  • Market Assumptions & Limitations

Parent Market Analysis

  • Market Overview
  • Market Size
  • Market Dynamics
  • Drivers
  • Opportunities
  • Restraints
  • Challenges

Key Market Insights

  • Technology Analysis
  • Pricing Analysis
  • Supply Chain Analysis
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Ecosystem of the Market
  • IP Analysis
  • Trade Analysis
  • Startup Analysis
  • Raw Material Analysis
  • Innovation Matrix
  • Pipeline Product Analysis
  • Macroeconomic Indicators
  • Top Investment Analysis
  • Key Success Factor
  • Degree of Competition

Market Dynamics & Outlook

  • Market Dynamics
  • Drivers
  • Opportunities
  • Restraints
  • Challenges
  • Regulatory Landscape
  • Porters Analysis
  • Competitive rivalry
  • Threat of Substitute Products
  • Bargaining Power of Buyers
  • Threat of New Entrants
  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers
  • Special Insights on Future Disruptions
  • Political Impact
  • Economic Impact
  • Social Impact
  • Technical Impact
  • Environmental Impact
  • Legal Impact

Global Food Wrapping Paper Market by Product type

  • Market Overview
  • Plastic and Paper

Global Food Wrapping Paper Market by End use

  • Market Overview
  • Hotels
  • Restaurants
  • Cafes
  • Fast Food Outlets
  • Cinema
  • Airlines & Railway Catering
  • Institutions and Others

Global Food Wrapping Paper Market Size by Region

Competitive Landscape

Key Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qwa9ja

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Global Food Wrapping Paper Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Food Wrappers
                            
                            
                                Food Wrapping
                            
                            
                                Food Wrapping Paper
                            
                            
                                Reusable Packaging
                            
                            
                                Sustainable Food Packaging
                            
                            
                                Wrapping Paper
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data