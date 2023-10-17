Global Coal Market Report 2023-2035: Innovations in Coal Mining - 3D Mine Visualizers Enhance Productivity in the Industry

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coal Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global energy landscape is undergoing rapid transformation, and amid this change, coal continues to be a highly relevant player. As one of the most widely distributed and utilized resources, it exerts cascading influences across various industrial sectors such as electricity, steel, and cement, making it a key element to comprehend for well-informed business strategies.

This comprehensive market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the coal industry, serving as an indispensable tool for decision-makers. With a visually engaging and precisely organized format, the report provides a macroscopic view of market indicators, from global and regional market expansion rates to the innovative technologies employed by key industry players. By focusing on the bigger picture, this report equips you with insights and forecasts that can guide your navigation of the market's future trajectory.

Market Growth and Trends:

The global coal market grew from $614.96 billion in 2022 to $621.89 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.1%.

Despite the disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine war, which affected global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the coal market is projected to continue expanding. It is expected to reach $658.68 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 1.4%.

Economic Factors and Innovation:

The outbreak of COVID-19 had a significant impact on the coal market in 2020 due to supply chain disruptions and construction delays. The market is expected to recover from the pandemic-related disruptions over the forecast period.

In terms of innovation, coal mining companies are using 3D mine visualizers to create real-time digital models of mines. This technology enhances productivity in large mining environments.

Market Segmentation:

The coal market is segmented based on coal type (bituminous coal, sub-bituminous coal), end-user industry (electricity, steel, cement, and other industries), and mining technology (surface mining, underground mining).

Key Companies:

Key players in the coal market include China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, Glencore International, China Coal Energy Company Limited, Coal India Ltd., Shaanxi Coal Industry Company Limited, Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd., BHP Group, Coal & Allied Industries, Anglo American plc, and Yangquan Coal Industry Group.

Why This Report Matters:

Gain a comprehensive global perspective with insights into over 50 geographies.

Understand the market's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and how it's evolving as the pandemic's impact recedes.

Assess the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the market, commodity supply, global inflation, and its direct and indirect effects.

Measure the influence of high global inflation on market growth.

Develop regional and country-specific strategies based on local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment and outperform competitors with forecast data and insights into market drivers and trends.

Understand customer preferences through the latest market share data.

Benchmark your performance against key competitors in the coal market.

Scope of the Report:

This report covers various aspects of the coal market, including coal types, end-user industries, and mining technologies. The report provides insights into the market across different regions and countries.

The "Coal Market Global Report 2023" is a valuable resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management, offering critical information for assessing and navigating this evolving market.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 300 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $621.89 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $658.68 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 1.4% Regions Covered Global

