Cardiovascular Disease Prevalence Sparks Demand in Global Perfusion Disposables Market - Report Analyzes Market Insights Across 39 Countries with Focus on Valvular Health

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Perfusion Disposables Market Size (Value, Volume, ASP) by Segments, Share, Trend and SWOT Analysis, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape, Procedures and Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides insights into the quantitative market trends within the Cardiovascular Devices therapeutic area, with a specific focus on the Perfusion Disposables market. The report highlights the impact of COVID-19 on the market in 2020 and beyond. Key drivers of the Perfusion Disposables market include an increase in the aging population and valvular degeneration.

Market Drivers:

Aging Population : The rise in the aging population is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the Perfusion Disposables market.

: The rise in the aging population is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the Perfusion Disposables market. Valvular Degeneration : Valvular stenosis and regurgitation are conditions that can lead to heart failure and are driving the demand for Perfusion Disposables.

: Valvular stenosis and regurgitation are conditions that can lead to heart failure and are driving the demand for Perfusion Disposables. Cardiovascular Diseases : The growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, often linked to lifestyle changes, is expected to fuel market growth.

: The growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, often linked to lifestyle changes, is expected to fuel market growth. Congenital Heart Defects : These are common birth defects that affect the normal flow of blood through the heart.

: These are common birth defects that affect the normal flow of blood through the heart. Coronary Heart Diseases (CHD): Patients with CHD can be treated surgically through procedures like Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG).

Market Insights:

The report covers 39 countries, providing color-coded market models with epidemiology-based indications and procedure volumes.

Data transparency is increased with details on installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size, and company share/rank analysis.

SWOT analysis and competitive dynamics insights are also included.

Scope:

The report is valuable for CMO executives, sourcing and procurement executives, and private equity investors seeking a deep understanding of the Perfusion Disposables marketplace.

It helps in understanding the impact of COVID-19 on the market, developing business strategies, driving revenues, and tracking device sales from 2015-2033.

Key Companies Mentioned:

Terumo Corp

Abbott Laboratories

Getinge AB

Medtronic Plc

LivaNova Plc

Nipro Corp

Eurosets Srl

Edwards Lifesciences Corp

Abiomed Inc

Senko Medical Instrument Manufacturing Co Ltd

MicroPort Scientific Corp

Braile Biomedica Ltda

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6klw8s



Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.