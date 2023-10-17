Seed Treatment Fungicides Global Market 2023-2032: Crop-Specific Seed Treatment Fungicides Catering to Diverse Agricultural Needs

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Seed Treatment Fungicides Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global seed treatment fungicides market is experiencing growth, driven by technological advancements and increasing demands in agricultural production. Market research reports have become essential tools for businesses seeking to thrive in this competitive landscape.

This comprehensive market research report delves deep into the seed treatment fungicides industry, providing a competitive edge by offering valuable insights into industry dynamics, technological advancements, and market trends.

Market Growth and Trends:

The global seed treatment fungicides market is expected to grow from $1.79 billion in 2022 to $1.93 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.71%. The market is anticipated to reach $2.64 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 8.11%.

Scope of the Report:

The report segments the market based on seed treatment fungicide type (synthetic chemical, biological), form (liquid, powder), crop type (cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, others), and application (coating, dressing, pelleting). Geographically, the report covers regions such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Technological Advancements:

Technological advancements are a key trend in the seed treatment fungicide market. Major companies are developing innovative technologies to enhance their market positions. For instance, UPL Ltd. introduced the 3-Way Electron Mix, a smart seed treatment option designed to provide cost-effective seed protection and boost crop yields. It utilizes ELECTRON 3-WM technology to safeguard seeds from pests and diseases effectively.

Acquisitions and Expansion:

Companies in the seed treatment fungicides market are actively expanding their reach. ADAMA Ltd. acquired a 51% stake in Jiangsu Huifeng Bio Agriculture Co. Ltd., a manufacturer of seed treatment fungicides and agricultural solutions, to strengthen its position in the Chinese crop protection business. This move is part of ADAMA's strategy to enhance its commercial foothold in the Chinese market.

The increasing demand for agricultural production is a significant driver of the seed treatment fungicide market. Agricultural operations such as crop cultivation, plowing, and harvesting, contributing to products sold on the market, are on the rise. These operations are increasing the demand for seed treatment fungicides to combat seedling rot, seed rot, and seedling diseases caused by various fungi.

Conclusion:

The seed treatment fungicides market is rapidly evolving, offering growth opportunities driven by technological advancements and rising demands in agricultural production.

