Monte Rosa Therapeutics Announces Interim PK/PD and Clinical Data for MRT-2359 in Phase 1/2 Trial for MYC-Driven Solid Tumors

Optimal levels of degradation of GSPT1 in peripheral blood mononuclear cells and tumors observed at all doses, consistent with preclinical studies



Tumor size reductions observed in patients with biomarker-positive tumors

Safety profile supports further clinical development of MRT-2359

BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monte Rosa Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel molecular glue degrader (MGD)-based medicines, today announced interim data from the Phase 1 dose escalation part of its ongoing Phase 1/2 open-label, multicenter study of MRT-2359 in patients with MYC-driven solid tumors, including lung cancers and high-grade neuroendocrine cancer. MRT-2359 is an investigational, orally bioavailable, GSPT1-directed MGD discovered by Monte Rosa Therapeutics. Cancers driven by MYC overexpression have been demonstrated to be dependent on GSPT1, creating a therapeutic opportunity.

Interim clinical data from the MRT-2359 study have demonstrated favorable tolerability, pharmacokinetic (PK), and pharmacodynamic (PD) profiles in heavily pre-treated patients with lung cancers and high-grade neuroendocrine cancer. In addition, MRT-2359 has been observed to significantly reduce GSPT1 protein levels in patient tumors and has shown evidence of tumor size reductions, including partial responses, in heavily pretreated patients with biomarker-positive tumors. Monte Rosa is continuing with dose level and schedule optimization in this ongoing study.

“We’re highly encouraged by the safety profile, the depth of pharmacodynamic modulation of GSPT1 in tumors, and even more so by the early evidence of anti-tumor activity of MRT-2359 in patients with biomarker-positive cancers,” said Markus Warmuth, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Monte Rosa Therapeutics. “We believe these results, the first ever to show clinical activity of a rationally designed molecular glue degrader in solid tumors, represent an important advance for the field and underscore the potential for MRT-2359 to benefit patients living with a variety of difficult-to-treat cancers. We are excited to learn more about the clinical profile of MRT-2359 in our ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical study, and early next year we plan to provide further clarity on the expected timing for the full Phase 1 data disclosure in 2024.”

Summary of available study results:

As of the analysis cutoff date of September 7, 2023, 21 patients had been dosed, with 15 of the 21 patients evaluable for efficacy.

Optimal PD modulation of GSPT1 by MRT-2359 was observed at all dose levels, consistent with its designed activity based on preclinical studies. Following MRT-2359 dosing, approximately 60% reduction in GSPT1 protein expression was observed in peripheral blood mononuclear cells and tumor tissue biopsies. Similar levels of degradation were observed across all dose levels, suggesting saturated PD responses from 0.5 mg to 2 mg and supporting that pharmacodynamically, 0.5 mg is a fully active dose. The level of GSPT1 degradation observed was in line with the levels seen in preclinical studies that were associated with anti-tumor activity.

Of the 15 evaluable patients that have been administered MRT-2359 across three dose cohorts (0.5 mg, 1 mg, and 2 mg in a 5 days on-drug, 9 days off-drug dosing schedule), six were identified as biomarker-positive in indicated tumor types, specifically N-MYC high non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma, L-/N-MYC high small cell lung cancer (SCLC), L-/N-MYC high-grade neuroendocrine tumors (prostate, bladder, and others) and neuroendocrine tumors of the lung.

Clinical activity was seen across all dose levels. Of the six biomarker-positive patients, two achieved a partial response (PR), one confirmed and one unconfirmed, and one patient experienced durable stable disease (SD). Additionally, one patient who had an unevaluable biomarker status also experienced durable SD.

The MRT-2359 safety profile supports further clinical development, with no signs of hypotension, cytokine release syndrome (CRS) or clinically significant hypocalcemia observed at any dose level, all of which have been reported as safety limitations of other GSPT1 degraders. The 0.5 mg and 1 mg dose levels resulted in Grade 1 or 2 treatment-related adverse events (AEs) only. At the 2 mg dose level, Grade 4 thrombocytopenia (dose-limiting toxicity (DLT), n=2) and Grade 4 neutropenia (non-DLT, n=1) were observed, findings consistent with preclinical toxicology studies. No patients discontinued treatment due to AEs at any dose level, and the Grade 4 AEs observed at the 2 mg dose were transient and resolved with dose reductions.



"Observing clinical activity in multiple patients who have exhausted all other treatment options strengthens our optimism about the potential of MRT-2359 for patients with MYC-driven solid tumors. This represents a sizable patient group, encompassing many cancer types, that currently experience significant unmet need. We continue to explore optimal doses and dosing schedules as we collect clinical data from this ongoing Phase 1/2 study," said Filip Janku, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Monte Rosa Therapeutics.

Jordi Rodon Ahnert, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Professor, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Principal Investigator on the study, commented: “While the molecular role of MYC as a common driver of numerous cancers has been well appreciated for decades, the development of an effective therapeutic targeting this pathway has remained elusive. An effective drug for MYC-driven cancers could represent an important new therapeutic approach with applicability against many cancers. These early MRT-2359 data suggest that this highly specific MGD is clinically active in a treatment-refractory population and strongly support continued development.”

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is continuing with dose and schedule optimization as well as enrollment of biomarker-positive patients into various backfill cohorts of the Phase I part of the study. The company is currently dosing MRT-2359 at 1.5 mg in a 5 days on-drug, 9 days off-drug dosing schedule and, based on the observed safety profile, is considering a 21 days on-drug, 7 days off-drug dosing regimen.

About MRT-2359

MRT-2359 is a potent, selective, and orally bioavailable investigational molecular glue degrader (MGD) that induces the interaction between the E3 ubiquitin ligase component cereblon and the translation termination factor GSPT1, leading to the targeted degradation of GSPT1 protein. The MYC transcription factors (c-MYC, L-MYC, and N-MYC) are well-established drivers of human cancers that maintain high levels of protein translation, which is critical for uncontrolled cell proliferation and tumor growth. Preclinical studies have shown that this addiction to MYC-induced protein translation creates a dependency on GSPT1. By inducing degradation of GSPT1, MRT-2359 is designed to exploit this vulnerability, disrupting the protein synthesis machinery and leading to anti-tumor activity in MYC-driven tumors.

About the Phase1/2 Study of MRT-2359

The Phase 1/2, open-label, multicenter study is designed to assess the safety, tolerability, PK, PD and preliminary clinical activity of MRT-2359 in patients with previously treated selected solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), small cell lung cancer (SCLC), high-grade neuroendocrine cancer of any primary site, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and solid tumors with L-MYC or N-MYC amplification. In the Phase 1 portion of the study, patients receive escalating doses of MRT-2359 to determine the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) and recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D). Once the RP2D is determined, the anti-tumor activity of MRT-2359 will be assessed as part of the Phase 2 portion of the study, which includes molecular biomarkers for stratification and selection.

For more information visit clinicaltrials.gov (Study Identifier: NCT05546268).

About Monte Rosa

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing highly selective molecular glue degrader (MGD) medicines for patients living with serious diseases in the areas of oncology, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and more. MGDs are small molecule protein degraders that have the potential to treat many diseases that other modalities, including other degraders, cannot. Monta Rosa’s QuEEN™ (Quantitative and Engineered Elimination of Neosubstrates) discovery engine combines AI-guided chemistry, diverse chemical libraries, structural biology and proteomics to identify degradable protein targets and rationally design MGDs with unprecedented selectivity. The QuEEN discovery engine enables access to a wide-ranging and differentiated target space of well-validated biology across multiple therapeutic areas. Monte Rosa has developed the industry’s leading pipeline of MGDs, which spans oncology, autoimmune and inflammatory disease and beyond. For more information, visit www.monterosatx.com

