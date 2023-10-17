Vantiq Takes Generative AI Beyond Chatbots: Tackling Real-Time Challenges Across Defense, Healthcare, and Public Safety

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantiq today announced a major leap in its real-time application development platform by combining generative AI with sensor intelligence and real-time data. For the first time, generative AI-enabled applications can create up-to-the-moment, situationally aware insights and recommendations without needing a human to prompt the system.



Today, data is generated at an unprecedented rate, and the ability to analyze and deliver valuable insights in real-time has become a crucial competitive factor for businesses. Combining Vantiq’s real-time applications with generative AI will enable people and machines to have natural language conversations with data systems, ensuring the correct information is shared at the right time to support mission-critical decision-making and enterprise automation.

Vantiq’s patent-pending technology leverages multiple large language models (LLMs) to validate and improve the accuracy of the generative AI responses. Applications created with Vantiq’s platform harden generative AI and remove “hallucinations” typically produced by general-purpose generative AI applications like ChatGPT.

“Vantiq is well differentiated in the market with its approach to integrating generative AI with real-time and historical data,” said Jason Bloomberg, managing partner and analyst at Intellyx. “Vantiq applications provide up-to-the-second information without the ‘hallucinations’ that plague other generative AI applications.”

“We have made it possible to create AI applications that can sense what is happening, effectively communicate it, and even take action in a way that has never been done before,” said Vantiq CEO Marty Sprinzen. “This significantly expands the value of generative AI and unlocks thousands of new use cases where the right information at the right time can make the difference between life and death.”

“Vantiq’s generative AI solution brings new capabilities to Vapor IO’s Kinetic Grid platform, helping end users access technology-driven insights and break away from the traditional dashboard-based model of user interfaces,” said Cole Crawford, CEO of Vapor IO. “Our partnership with Vantiq represents a pivotal moment in our mutual journey to create smart solutions across many industries, from Smart Retail to Smart Cities, by combining computer vision detection with generative AI.”

New Applications Based on Real-time Data and Generative AI

Understanding situations in real-time, surfacing the correct information, and providing contextual advice and responses with generative AI has myriad applications. For example:

Healthcare – Medical personnel can leverage generative AI to enhance decision-making for a critical care patient in transit with the advantage of real-time, continually updated vital signs, patient history, and supportive data.

– Medical personnel can leverage generative AI to enhance decision-making for a critical care patient in transit with the advantage of real-time, continually updated vital signs, patient history, and supportive data. Field Service – Technicians, operators, and facilities managers can chat with an operational system’s data to create customized recommendations for maintenance and repair issues on specific pieces of equipment.

– Technicians, operators, and facilities managers can chat with an operational system’s data to create customized recommendations for maintenance and repair issues on specific pieces of equipment. Public Safety – Agencies can make real-time decisions on event traffic flows, using historical and current data to execute better strategies to streamline traffic or reduce accidents.

– Agencies can make real-time decisions on event traffic flows, using historical and current data to execute better strategies to streamline traffic or reduce accidents. Defense – Field commanders and intelligence operators could ask questions about the current status and strength of troops on the battlefield and predict possible outcomes from different scenarios based on real-time and historical information.

Market Impact

Vantiq foresees an explosion of interest in its platform as a result of this news and is already working with several companies, including Vapor IO, TruWeather Solutions, and Trackable Health, on real-time generative AI applications for smart cities, weather forecasting, and patient experience.

Vantiq Application Development for Generative AI – Key Features

Among the many new features in the Vantiq platform that facilitate the use of generative AI in new applications are:

Automatic prompting with pre-built templates that are sent based on real-time data.

with pre-built templates that are sent based on real-time data. Automatic updating with the ability to intervene to update people with new developments as a situation evolves.

with the ability to intervene to update people with new developments as a situation evolves. Automatic learning with vector databases that host private or sensitive data and can be updated with new information in real-time.

with vector databases that host private or sensitive data and can be updated with new information in real-time. Traceable and trustworthy applications with specific references to where insights come from and redundancies to ensure no hallucinations.

applications with specific references to where insights come from and redundancies to ensure no hallucinations. Support for multiple LLMs, including within the same application, to provide different perspectives and vote on recommendations.



About Vantiq

Vantiq's real-time platform enables contextually relevant and situationally aware software applications that can sense, analyze, and act on data for mission-critical outcomes. Built with agility in mind, Vantiq empowers organizations to bring their innovative ideas to life quickly and efficiently, reducing development time, cost, and complexity. Visit Vantiq's website to explore the features and possibilities of our platform and embrace the future of real-time insights.

