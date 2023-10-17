Cryptocurrency Market Size to Surpass USD 1902.5 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.1%

Pune, India, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Cryptocurrency Market size was valued at USD 826.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1902.5 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Cryptocurrency Market Forecast, 2021-2028." The demand for crypto has increased due to rising investments in venture capital. Additionally, the increasing popularity of digital assets such as bitcoin and litecoin is likely to accelerate the market in upcoming years.





Furthermore, it has been seen that the digital currency is also used in the integration of blockchain technology to get decentralization and control efficient transactions. Thus, advantages such as these are also encouraging people to invest in crypto. For instance, In October 2018, Qtum Chain Foundation made a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) China to use blockchain systems on the AWS cloud. With this collaboration, AWS will be able to help its users in using Amazon Machine Images (AMI) to develop and publish smart contracts easily and efficiently.





Notable Industry Development:

June 2021- NYDIG, a digital asset management firm, partnered with NCR Corporation to make crypto purchases available to credit unions and 650 banks. The effort is in response to consumer demand from NCR banking clients who have been purchasing digital money through third-party exchanges.





Key Takeaways

Cryptocurrency Market size in North America was USD 273.0 million in 2020

The Spread of COVID-19 Had Mixed Impact on Global Market

Focus on Mitigating Financial Crisis, and Regional Instability Drives the Virtual Currency’s Demand

Cryptocurrencies are Expected to be Adopted Majorly for Remittances Resulting in Flourishing CAGR





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global Cryptocurrency Market are Xilinx, Inc. (California, U.S.), Intel Corporation (California, U.S.), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (California, U.S.), Ripple Labs, Inc. (California, U.S.), Bitfury Group Limited. (Amsterdam, U.K.), Ledger SAS(Paris, France), Nvidia Corporation (California, U.S.), BitGo (California, U.S.), Xapo (Zürich, Switzerland)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 11.1% 2028 Value Projection USD 1,902.5 million Base Year 2020 Cryptocurrency Market Size in 2020 USD 826.6 million Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Component, Type, End-Use and Geography





Drivers and Restraints:

Focus on Mitigating Financial Crisis and Regional Instability Drives the Demand for Virtual Currency

In recent times, financial disaster is one of the primary issues that occurs in the conventional banking system. This financial instability disrupts the economy by lowering the value of money. For instance, ICICI bank of India, in the year 2008, confronted the Lehman brother crisis, which hugely impacted the nation’s economy. But with using bitcoins, and other cryptocurrency, such situations of economic downfall can be avoided. Therefore, Cryptocurrencies are emerging as alternative options in the regions with unstable economical structure, and this has been a major driving factor for the cryptocurrency market growth.





Segmentation

By Type

Bitcoin

Ether

Litecoin

Ripple

Ether Classic

Others (Dogecoin, Moneor, Dash, Etc.)

By Component Type

Hardware FPGA ASIC GPU Others (Paper Wallet, Web Wallet, Etc.)

Software Mining Software Exchanges Software Wallet Payment Others (Vaults, Encryption, Etc.)



By Industry

Trading

E-commerce and Retail

Peer-to-Peer Payment

Remittance

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America





Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate Backed by Presence of Prominent Players

North America is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the largest position in the market during the forecast period. This is because in most parts of the region bitcoins have become a medium of exchange for tax purposes rather than the actual currency. Although these are not legally regulated by the government, still many of the countries in the region are focused on using digital currencies. The region’s market stood at USD 273.0 million in 2020.





Competitive Landscape:

Key Players to Focus on Introduction of New Services to Strengthen the Market Growth

The market is consolidated by major companies striving to maintain their position by focusing on new launches, collaborations & partnerships and acquisitions. Such strategies taken up by key players are expected to strengthen its market prospects.





FAQs

How big is the Cryptocurrency Market?

The Cryptocurrency Market size was USD 826.6 million in 2020. It is expected to reach USD 1,902.5 million by 2028.

How fast is the Cryptocurrency Market growing?

The Cryptocurrency Market will exhibit a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.





