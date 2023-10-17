Sports Nutrition Ingredients Global Market 2023-2032: Arla Foods Ingredients, Glanbia and Fonterra Group Among Players Leading Innovation

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Nutrition Ingredients Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sports nutrition ingredients market is gearing up for a substantial boost in 2023, offering businesses a promising avenue for growth. As fitness enthusiasts, bodybuilders, professional athletes, and health-conscious consumers continue to drive up the demand for sports drinks, supplements, and foods, this industry presents ample opportunities for prospective businesses.

Innovations in this field are contributing significantly to its growth potential, making it crucial for businesses to stay informed. This extensive Market Research Report, is a comprehensive resource, providing in-depth market insights, industry trends, distribution channels, and potential marketing prospects.

Key Market Highlights:

Projected Growth: The global sports nutrition ingredients market is expected to surge from $5.39 billion in 2022 to $5.83 billion in 2023, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. Despite short-term disruptions due to the Russia-Ukraine war and its impacts on the global economy, the market is forecasted to reach $8.13 billion in 2027 at the same CAGR.

Reasons to Invest:

Global Perspective: Gain a comprehensive understanding of the market with insights from over 50 geographies. Pandemic Impact Analysis: Understand how the market responded to the COVID-19 pandemic and how it's recovering. Geopolitical Impact: Assess the implications of the Russia-Ukraine war on agriculture, energy, and mineral commodity supply and its ripple effects. Inflation Analysis: Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth. Localization Strategies: Create region-specific strategies based on localized data and analysis. Segment Identification: Identify high-growth segments for investment. Competitive Edge: Leverage forecast data and market trends to outperform competitors. Market Shares: Stay ahead with insights into the latest market shares. Performance Benchmarking: Benchmark your performance against key competitors.

Market Insights:

The market report delves into product segments including sports drinks, supplements, and foods, and the distribution channels (online and offline). It also offers a detailed analysis of the market by ingredient types, including proteins, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals.

Countries Covered:

This report provides valuable insights into the sports nutrition ingredients market in the following countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Impact of Dietary Supplements Demand:

A significant driver of market growth is the rising demand for dietary supplements, which are consumed to augment nutrition. These supplements include vitamins, minerals, herbs, amino acids, and enzymes. The increased demand for dietary supplements leads to a growing need for sports nutrition ingredients to enhance physical activity and athletic performance.

Leading Companies:

Arla Food Ingredients Group P/S

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

Glanbia Public Limited Company

Kemin Industries Inc

Lactalis Ingredients

Milk Specialties Company

Naturex SA

Agropur Ingredients LLC

Ajinomoto Company INC.

AMCO Proteins

Nexira INC.

Rousselot INC

Tiancheng International INC.

Capsugel INC.

Compound Solutions INC.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.83 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $8.13 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global

