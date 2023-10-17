Pruritus Therapeutics Market to Reach USD 12.6 Billion by 2032, Poised for Steady 4.1% CAGR 

New York, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to marketresearch.biz, the estimated size of the global pruritus therapeutics market in 2022 was USD 8.5 billion, and it is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2032. By the year 2032, the market is projected to reach a value of USD 12.6 billion.



Market dynamics could be significantly impacted by the rising prevalence of pruritus-related diseases such atopic dermatitis, Urticaria, and psoriasis. Future expansion is also predicted to be fueled by the development of specialized treatments to meet urgent unmet medical needs.

According to a study in the Indian Journal of Community Medicine (IJCM), eczema and infections would account for the majority of the 20% of skin conditions that will affect Indians in 2020. In addition, a study published in the Life (Basel) Journal in 2021 found that 34% of Swedish children had atopic dermatitis. The need for pruritus therapies is anticipated to increase given the common co-occurrence of pruritus with various skin conditions.

Additionally, the market is growing as a result of technological improvements, more product approvals, and strategic collaborations. For instance, in August 2022, Maruho Co. Ltd., a division of Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., unveiled Mitchga, a subcutaneously injected monoclonal antibody that blocks the IL-31 receptor and treats itching brought on by atopic dermatitis. In May 2022, Mitchga was added to the national health insurance (NHI) reimbursement price list after receiving approval from the Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare (MHLW) in March 2022. The prevalence of pruritus therapies is anticipated to increase in the upcoming year as a result of these major advances in research and development.

While massive cancellations of procedures, including treatments for pruritus, during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic created difficulties, the market recovered as soon as healthcare facilities resumed operations and research activities for novel medicines gained steam. The market for pruritus therapies has a bright future ahead of it thanks to the convergence of medical demands, technical advancements, and tactical alliances.

Key Takeaways

The Urticaria market, which is characterized by red, itchy hives, is expected to increase significantly, indicating the huge demand for efficient medications like antihistamines.

A significant market share of 25.2% is held by corticosteroids because of their strong anti-inflammatory effects. Inflammation, allergic reactions, and discomfort are effectively treated with drugs like cortisone and prednisolone. Its ability to treat a variety of pruritus conditions with adaptability underpins its dominance.

The market for calcineurin inhibitors is anticipated to grow at a steady rate of 4.8%.

North America appears as the dominating market leader, with a significant revenue share of 40.3%.

Asia Pacific is expected to develop at a CAGR of 5.4%.

Driving Factors

Modernized Treatment Methods

Cutting-edge therapy approaches such as biologics and tailored therapies provide highly effective options for treating pruritus. Patients suffering from chronic conditions such as atopic dermatitis and psoriasis frequently find relief from itching thanks to these treatments, which target the underlying causes of the ailment.

Patient-Centered Approach

The healthcare industry is increasingly focusing on a Patient-Centered strategy that promotes tailored treatment alternatives. The emphasis on individualized care, which considers factors such as the severity of the pruritus, comorbidities, and patient preferences, boosts the market for pruritus medicines.

Restraining Factors

Regulation Roadblocks and Approval Delays

Due to tight regulatory procedures, new pruritus remedies may not be approved immediately away. Long approval processes can hinder market growth and delay patient access to innovative medications.

Market Fragmentation and Competition

The pruritus therapeutics market is characterized by a high level of fragmentation and intense competition. Numerous pharmaceutical companies and biotech firms are actively developing and marketing pruritus treatments. This competitiveness can lead to pricing pressures and reduced profit margins for companies operating in this space.

Growth Opportunities

Extending the Applications of Biotechnology

Biologic drugs have shown promising results in the treatment of pruritus. As research advances, biologics may be employed to treat a broader range of pruritic illnesses. This gives pharmaceutical companies access to new markets and revenue streams.

Regions with Untapped Potential and Emerging Markets

In some locations where pruritic illnesses are common, the market for therapies is still developing. Pharmaceutical companies can gain access to new patient groups and significantly broaden their market share by broadening their operations and distribution networks into these underdeveloped areas.

Telemedicine and digital health integration

Patients suffering from pruritus can now benefit from remote surveillance and consultation thanks to the merging of telemedicine and digital health technology. This improves the availability of healthcare services, particularly for persons living in remote or undeveloped areas, and eventually leads to market expansion.

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) US$ 8.5 Billion Market Size (2032) US$ 12.6 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 4.1% from 2023 to 2032 North America Revenue Share 40.3% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the pruritus therapeutics market, accounting for 40.3% of sales, thanks to advanced product development and supported government initiatives. The region's increased prevalence of target diseases, combined with favourable environmental conditions, drives market expansion. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a spectacular 5.4% CAGR, owing to urgent healthcare infrastructure demands and an increase in atopic dermatitis and Urticaria instances.

Progressive legislation in nations such as Australia and Japan, combined with ground-breaking medicines such as Mitchga Subcutaneous Injection, point to a positive future. The estimated 28% increase in China's elderly population by 2040 indicates significant growth potential for pruritus remedies.

Segment Analysis

Atopic dermatitis has a 31.0% market share, is common in young children, and is frequently associated with allergens such as rhinitis and asthma. Notably, around 9.6 million American children under the age of 18 are impacted, with one-third suffering from moderate to severe symptoms.

The Urticaria segment, on the other hand, is expected to increase at a CAGR of more than 4.2%, and is characterized by red, itchy bumps of varied sizes. It affects around 20% of people at some point in their life and is typically treated with antihistamines such as cetirizine and loratadine.

Corticosteroids, which are known for their anti-inflammatory properties, have a high 25.2% revenue share. Cortisone and prednisolone are medications that reduce inflammation and allergic responses. Their adaptability in addressing a variety of pruritus conditions cements their market dominance.

The calcineurin inhibitors market, on the other hand, is expected to grow at a healthy 4.8% CAGR due to a robust pipeline and high response rate. Tacrolimus, a well-known inhibitor, efficiently treats eczema flare-ups by inhibiting calcineurin.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Disease Type

Atopic Dermatitis

Allergic Contact Dermatitis

Urticaria

By Product Type

Corticosteroids

Antihistamines

Local Anaesthetics

Counterirritants

Calcineurin Inhibitors

Immunosuppressant

Other Products

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape Analysis

Among the top market players are Pfizer, Cara Therapeutics, Sanofi, UCB, and Actavis. These organizations engage in large R&D efforts to provide novel treatments with higher efficacies in an effort to maintain their dominance. Additionally, when creating new products, unmet medical needs are taken into consideration. For the pruritus therapeutics market, there are now a large number of medications in development, and it is projected that their ultimate commercialization will hasten market expansion over the next years.

Key Market Players

Abbvie, Inc.

Actavis Plc

Amgen, Inc.

Astellas Pharma

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Cara Therapeutics

GlaxoSmithKline, Plc

Myaln NV

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Recent Developments

By October 2022 , Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Sanofi's phase 3 trial of Dupixent had significantly reduced itch in just 12 weeks.

, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Sanofi's phase 3 trial of Dupixent had significantly reduced itch in just 12 weeks. In September 2022 , Cara Therapeutics Inc. announced the findings from the oral difelikefalin Phase 2 clinical trial for the management of moderate-to-severe pruritus in notalgia paresthetica (NP). Data on 125 people with NP were given at the 31st European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress.

, Cara Therapeutics Inc. announced the findings from the oral difelikefalin Phase 2 clinical trial for the management of moderate-to-severe pruritus in notalgia paresthetica (NP). Data on 125 people with NP were given at the 31st European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress. The European Commission authorized the sale of Kapruvia (difelikefalin), a medication intended to treat moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adult hemodialysis patients, in August 2022 to Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

