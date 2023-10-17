Global Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $61 Billion by 2030 - Nanotechnology Bolsters Demand for NDDS

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) Market to Reach $61 Billion by 2030
The global market for Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) estimated at US$12.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$61 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Nanoparticles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 21.1% CAGR and reach US$48.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Embolization Particles segment is estimated at 23.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 26.4% CAGR
The Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 26.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.7% and 19.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.2% CAGR.
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- An Insight into Pandemic Impact on Pharmaceuticals Industry
- COVID-19 & Other Factors Shift Focus to Different Drug Delivery Approaches
- Novel Drug Delivery Systems Gain Interest Amid the Fight Against COVID-19
- Nanomaterial-enabled Novel Drug Delivery Systems Gain Interest in Vaccine Development
- Novel Drug Delivery System (NDDS): A Prelude
- Versatile Benefits of NDDS Drive Companies to Embrace the Drug Delivery Approach
- Patient Compliance: A Key Reason Garnering Interest in NDD
- Regulatory Process for Novel Drug Delivery Systems
- A Look into Current Areas of Research in Drug Delivery
- Market Outlook
- Nanotechnology-Enabled Drug Delivery: Primary Challenges
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Nanotechnology Bolsters Demand for NDDS
- Prospects Remain Encouraging
- Microfluidics Mediated NDDS Set to Make Gains
- Nanocarriers Enable Targeted Drug Delivery Systems to Improve Therapeutic Outcomes
- Advanced Liposomes Enable Low Soluble Drugs to Achieve Targeted Delivery
- List of Marketed Liposome-Based Clinical Products Classified by Therapeutic Areas
- Liposomes-based Drug Delivery Systems to touch Diverse Areas of Modern Medicine
- Dendrimers as Ideal Drug Delivery Agents
- List of Commercially Available Dendrimeric Products by Application Area
- High Drug Loading Capacity of PAMAM Dendrimers Bodes Well for Targeted Drug Delivery Systems
- Oral Thin Films Enhance NDDS Domain
- Nanotechnology-Enabled Drug Delivery Opens New Horizons to Improve Cancer Treatments
- Rising Cancer Incidence Drives Focus onto Novel Drug Delivery Mechanisms
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region for 2020
- Global Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Type: 2020
- Novel Drug Delivery System Emerges as a Potential Treatment for Pediatric Brain Tumors
- Uptrend in Gene Therapy Market Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Global Gene Therapy Market in US$ Million: 2020, 20223 and 2024
- Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors: A Leading Platform for Gene Therapy
- Application of Nanotechnology-based Drug Delivery Systems for CVD Treatment
- Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion (2020-2030)
- NDD for Antimicrobial Drugs
- List of Select Nanotechnology-based Antimicrobial Drugs in Clinical Use
- Nanotechnology Opens New Avenues in Antiretroviral Therapy
- Demonstrated Activity of Select Nanotechnology-Delivered Antiretroviral Therapies
- Novel Drug Delivery System Exhibits Potential to Target HIV Reservoirs
- Global HIV Prevalence Seeks Need for Novel Drug Delivery Systems: Number of People Living with AIDs (in Thousands) by Region for 2020
- Novel Drug Delivery Systems for CNS Therapeutics
- Novel Drug and a New Delivery Method for Restoring Brain Cells in People Suffering from PD
- Nanotechnology Powers Next Wave of Change for Neglected Tropical Diseases' Treatment
- Novel Drug Delivery Systems Hold Edge over Existing Therapies for Diabetic Retinopathy
- Exciting Immunology Developments Involving Graphene-based Nanomaterials
- Nanotechnology-Based Strategies for siRNA Grows in Popularity
- Nanoemulsions Begin to Make a Mark
- Inorganic Nanocarriers Facilitate High Payload Capacity and Co-Delivery Platforms for MDR Cancer Therapy
- Solid Lipid Nanoparticles Provide Increased Physical Stability in Targeted Drug Delivery
- Recent Advancements in Polymeric Drug Delivery Systems
- Pulmonary Delivery of Nanoparticle-Based Drugs Receives Increased Interest
- Inhalable Liposome Formulations Attract Research Interest in Pulmonary Delivery
- SLNs in Pulmonary Delivery of Drugs
- Other Nanocarriers in Pulmonary Delivery
- Increasing Importance of Gold Nanoparticles in Targeted Drug Administration
- Gold Nanoparticles Open New Avenues in Combinatorial Cancer Therapy
- Consistent Rise in Healthcare Spending Worldwide to Drive Market Opportunities
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 238 Featured)
- Alexza Pharmaceuticals
- Ademtech SA
- Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation
- Adocia
- Aerogen
- Aktivax, Inc.
- 2C Tech
- Acuitas Therapeutics
- Applied Nanoparticles
- Apogee Technology, Inc.
- 20Med Therapeutics
- AnTolRx Inc.
- Adipo Therapeutic
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals
- Advanced NanoTherapies Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3dx4ge
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.