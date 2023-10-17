Global Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $61 Billion by 2030 - Nanotechnology Bolsters Demand for NDDS

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) Market to Reach $61 Billion by 2030



The global market for Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) estimated at US$12.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$61 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Nanoparticles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 21.1% CAGR and reach US$48.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Embolization Particles segment is estimated at 23.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 26.4% CAGR



The Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 26.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.7% and 19.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.2% CAGR.



An Insight into Pandemic Impact on Pharmaceuticals Industry

COVID-19 & Other Factors Shift Focus to Different Drug Delivery Approaches

Novel Drug Delivery Systems Gain Interest Amid the Fight Against COVID-19

Nanomaterial-enabled Novel Drug Delivery Systems Gain Interest in Vaccine Development

Novel Drug Delivery System (NDDS): A Prelude

Versatile Benefits of NDDS Drive Companies to Embrace the Drug Delivery Approach

Patient Compliance: A Key Reason Garnering Interest in NDD

Regulatory Process for Novel Drug Delivery Systems

A Look into Current Areas of Research in Drug Delivery

Market Outlook

Nanotechnology-Enabled Drug Delivery: Primary Challenges

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Nanotechnology Bolsters Demand for NDDS

Prospects Remain Encouraging

Microfluidics Mediated NDDS Set to Make Gains

Nanocarriers Enable Targeted Drug Delivery Systems to Improve Therapeutic Outcomes

Advanced Liposomes Enable Low Soluble Drugs to Achieve Targeted Delivery

List of Marketed Liposome-Based Clinical Products Classified by Therapeutic Areas

Liposomes-based Drug Delivery Systems to touch Diverse Areas of Modern Medicine

Dendrimers as Ideal Drug Delivery Agents

List of Commercially Available Dendrimeric Products by Application Area

High Drug Loading Capacity of PAMAM Dendrimers Bodes Well for Targeted Drug Delivery Systems

Oral Thin Films Enhance NDDS Domain

Nanotechnology-Enabled Drug Delivery Opens New Horizons to Improve Cancer Treatments

Rising Cancer Incidence Drives Focus onto Novel Drug Delivery Mechanisms

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region for 2020

Global Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Type: 2020

Novel Drug Delivery System Emerges as a Potential Treatment for Pediatric Brain Tumors

Uptrend in Gene Therapy Market Augurs Well for Market Growth

Global Gene Therapy Market in US$ Million: 2020, 20223 and 2024

Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors: A Leading Platform for Gene Therapy

Application of Nanotechnology-based Drug Delivery Systems for CVD Treatment

Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion (2020-2030)

NDD for Antimicrobial Drugs

List of Select Nanotechnology-based Antimicrobial Drugs in Clinical Use

Nanotechnology Opens New Avenues in Antiretroviral Therapy

Demonstrated Activity of Select Nanotechnology-Delivered Antiretroviral Therapies

Novel Drug Delivery System Exhibits Potential to Target HIV Reservoirs

Global HIV Prevalence Seeks Need for Novel Drug Delivery Systems: Number of People Living with AIDs (in Thousands) by Region for 2020

Novel Drug Delivery Systems for CNS Therapeutics

Novel Drug and a New Delivery Method for Restoring Brain Cells in People Suffering from PD

Nanotechnology Powers Next Wave of Change for Neglected Tropical Diseases' Treatment

Novel Drug Delivery Systems Hold Edge over Existing Therapies for Diabetic Retinopathy

Exciting Immunology Developments Involving Graphene-based Nanomaterials

Nanotechnology-Based Strategies for siRNA Grows in Popularity

Nanoemulsions Begin to Make a Mark

Inorganic Nanocarriers Facilitate High Payload Capacity and Co-Delivery Platforms for MDR Cancer Therapy

Solid Lipid Nanoparticles Provide Increased Physical Stability in Targeted Drug Delivery

Recent Advancements in Polymeric Drug Delivery Systems

Pulmonary Delivery of Nanoparticle-Based Drugs Receives Increased Interest

Inhalable Liposome Formulations Attract Research Interest in Pulmonary Delivery

SLNs in Pulmonary Delivery of Drugs

Other Nanocarriers in Pulmonary Delivery

Increasing Importance of Gold Nanoparticles in Targeted Drug Administration

Gold Nanoparticles Open New Avenues in Combinatorial Cancer Therapy

Consistent Rise in Healthcare Spending Worldwide to Drive Market Opportunities

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

