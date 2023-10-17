Global Optical Encryption Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $9.1 Trillion by 2030 - Rise in Data Theft in a Rapidly Digitalizing World Provides the Cornerstone for Growth

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Optical Encryption - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Optical Encryption Market to Reach $9.1 Trillion by 2030



The global market for Optical Encryption estimated at US$4.4 Trillion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.1 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Layer 1 (OTN), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.8% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Layer 2 (macsec) segment is estimated at 9.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Trillion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.2% CAGR



The Optical Encryption market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Trillion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Trillion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 8.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.9% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Rise in Data Theft in a Rapidly Digitalizing World Provides the Cornerstone for the Growth of Optical Encryption

Growing Problem of Data Theft & Breaches Drives Companies to Eliminate their Gaps in Security Strategies With Optical Encryption: Number of Annual Data Compromises in the U.S for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Rising Average Cost of Data Breach Primes the Optical Encryption Market for Growth in the Coming Decade: Global Average Cost Per Data Breach (In US$ Million) for Years 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global Economic Update

Competition

Optical Encryption - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Optical Encryption: Overview, Benefits & Applications

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Optic Fibre Penetration Sets the Tone for Growth in the Market

Global Market for Fiber Optics (In US$ Million) by Type for the Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Cloud & App Driven BYOD Era Makes Encrypting In-Flight Data More Important Than Ever

BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Makes Encryption at the Transport Layer the Only Effective, Flexible & Cost Effective Way to Protect In-Flight Data

There is No Safer Way of Securing Data in Motion in the Cloud than Encrypting Data at the Optical Transport Layer of the Network

Rise of Digital Banking Sets the Platform for the Growth of Optical Encryption for Financial Networks

Rise of Digital Banking & Parallel Increase in Financial Frauds Strengthens the Business Case for Optical Encryption for Protection of Financial Networks

Growing Investments in Industrial Cybersecurity to Spur Adoption of Optical Encryption

Supported by its Many Benefits, Optical Encryption is Poised to Bag a Fair Share of Industrial Cybersecurity Budget Outlays

As Enterprises Begin to See Benefit in the Technology, Innovations in Optical Encryption Gets Underway in Full Swing

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 43 Featured)

Acacia Communications Inc.

ADVA Optical Networking SE

Arista Networks Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Ciena Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Huawei Technologies CO, Ltd.

Infinera Corporation

Juniper Networks Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Microsemi Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Thales e-Security, Inc.

