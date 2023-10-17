Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Strategic Analysis Report 2023-2030: Building Energy Management System (BeMS) Emerges to be Crucial to the Net Zero Energy Goal in Buildings

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market to Reach $114.5 Billion by 2030



The global market for Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) estimated at US$23.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$114.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

HVAC Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 23.6% CAGR and reach US$55.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Walls & Roofs segment is estimated at 21.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 26.4% CAGR



The Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 26.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.7% and 20% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.4% CAGR.

With comprehensive insights into the strategies of major industry players such as Daikin Industries, Johnson Controls International, and SunPower Corporation, this report provides the roadmap to navigating the trends and opportunities in the NZEB market.



MARKET OVERVIEW

As We Reach Climate Tipping Points: Net Zero Energy Buildings Are Not a Luxury But a Necessity

As Time Runs Out, the March Towards Sustainability Must Get Firmer, Faster & Stronger: Global CO2 Emissions in Billion Metric Tons of CO2 Per Year

How Buildings Contribute Towards Climate Change

Energy Consumption Worldwide by Sector (in %)

Global Warming and its Impact on Construction Activities

Net-Zero Buildings Play an Important Role in Achieving Decarbonization Goals

Carbon Footprint Forecasts for Buildings (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035, 20240, 2045 & 2050

Key Sustainability Benefits of Net-Zero Energy Buildings

Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession

Living with COVID-19 Becomes the New Normal

"Stagflation" & an Imminent Recession : New Challenges in 2022 & 2023

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Pandemic & the Environment: A Review

Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions (in Billion Metric Tons): 2010-2021

The Pandemic is Also An Opportunity to Ignite a Transition to a Greener Global Future

Renewables Show Resilience

Russia-Ukraine War Spells Environmental Disaster for Both Air & Water

How the Construction Industry is Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs): The Concept, Importance & Benefits

NZEB Key Features

Net Zero Building Techniques

Energy Harvesting by NZEBs

Green Buildings Vs NZEBs

Core Benefits offered by NZEBs

Major Challenges Impeding Wider Adoption of Net-Zero Energy Buildings

Increased Usage of Sustainable Energy to Drive Growth in Net-Zero Energy Buildings Market

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Net Zero Carbon Goals: How Feasible Are They & What is Needed To Make Them Work?

Carbon Neutrality Goals of Various Countries

Paris Climate Agreement & COP26: A Review

European Commission Proposes Zero-Emission Building Directive for 2030

Governments' Focus & Emphasis on Energy Efficient Buildings Bodes Well for Market Growth

Governments' Efforts to Support Net-Zero Buildings

Policies & Regulatory Efforts in India

Contribution of Local Governments in Shift towards Energy-Efficient Buildings

Recent Global Initiatives Aimed at Propelling Construction of Zero-Emission Buildings

US' Focus on Net Zero Energy Buildings on the Rise

Advances in Residential NZEBs Hold Potential in Significantly Reducing Power Consumption

Use of Innovative Building Materials and Highly Energy Efficient Systems Increases to Achieve Net Zero Buildings

Building Energy Efficiency Codes & Standards, Efficiency Improvement Targets, Incentives & Supporting Polices Lay the Foundation for Growth

Energy Efficiency Codes & Standards for Existing Buildings

Government Measures to Support Migration to Net Zero Energy Buildings

BiPV Rises in Prominence for Its Ability to Achieve Net-Zero Energy in Buildings

Roofing: The Focus Area for BIPV

Factors Driving Growth Post COVID-19

Utilization of Solar Energy to Play a major Role

Building Energy Management System (BeMS) Emerges to be Crucial to the Net Zero Energy Goal in Buildings

Role of Insulation in Creating Net Zero Energy Buildings Gets Bigger

Housewraps Rise in Prominence in Net Zero Buildings to Help Increase Energy Efficiency & Reduce Energy Wastages

Home Renovations & Need for Better Buildings for Post Pandemic Living to Drive Interest in Net Zero Energy Building Technologies

Residential Renovations to Regain Lost Momentum Post Pandemic

The Push to Build Smarter Buildings as Emission Savers to Get Stronger Post Pandemic

Fuel Cell & Hydrogen Powered Buildings Soon to become a Reality

Adoption of Smart Lighting Systems Surges for Cutting Energy Costs

Influence of Energy Efficient HVAC Systems in Net-Zero Buildings

Rapid Urbanization and Compounding Impact on Climate Crisis to Drive Need for NZE Buildings

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050

