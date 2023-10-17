Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Strategic Analysis Report 2023-2030: Building Energy Management System (BeMS) Emerges to be Crucial to the Net Zero Energy Goal in Buildings

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market to Reach $114.5 Billion by 2030
The global market for Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) estimated at US$23.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$114.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
HVAC Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 23.6% CAGR and reach US$55.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Walls & Roofs segment is estimated at 21.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 26.4% CAGR
The Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 26.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.7% and 20% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.4% CAGR.
With comprehensive insights into the strategies of major industry players such as Daikin Industries, Johnson Controls International, and SunPower Corporation, this report provides the roadmap to navigating the trends and opportunities in the NZEB market.
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
MARKET OVERVIEW
- As We Reach Climate Tipping Points: Net Zero Energy Buildings Are Not a Luxury But a Necessity
- As Time Runs Out, the March Towards Sustainability Must Get Firmer, Faster & Stronger: Global CO2 Emissions in Billion Metric Tons of CO2 Per Year
- How Buildings Contribute Towards Climate Change
- Energy Consumption Worldwide by Sector (in %)
- Global Warming and its Impact on Construction Activities
- Net-Zero Buildings Play an Important Role in Achieving Decarbonization Goals
- Carbon Footprint Forecasts for Buildings (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035, 20240, 2045 & 2050
- Key Sustainability Benefits of Net-Zero Energy Buildings
- Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession
- Living with COVID-19 Becomes the New Normal
- "Stagflation" & an Imminent Recession : New Challenges in 2022 & 2023
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
- Pandemic & the Environment: A Review
- Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions (in Billion Metric Tons): 2010-2021
- The Pandemic is Also An Opportunity to Ignite a Transition to a Greener Global Future
- Renewables Show Resilience
- Russia-Ukraine War Spells Environmental Disaster for Both Air & Water
- How the Construction Industry is Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?
- Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs): The Concept, Importance & Benefits
- NZEB Key Features
- Net Zero Building Techniques
- Energy Harvesting by NZEBs
- Green Buildings Vs NZEBs
- Core Benefits offered by NZEBs
- Major Challenges Impeding Wider Adoption of Net-Zero Energy Buildings
- Increased Usage of Sustainable Energy to Drive Growth in Net-Zero Energy Buildings Market
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Net Zero Carbon Goals: How Feasible Are They & What is Needed To Make Them Work?
- Carbon Neutrality Goals of Various Countries
- Paris Climate Agreement & COP26: A Review
- European Commission Proposes Zero-Emission Building Directive for 2030
- Governments' Focus & Emphasis on Energy Efficient Buildings Bodes Well for Market Growth
- Governments' Efforts to Support Net-Zero Buildings
- Policies & Regulatory Efforts in India
- Contribution of Local Governments in Shift towards Energy-Efficient Buildings
- Recent Global Initiatives Aimed at Propelling Construction of Zero-Emission Buildings
- US' Focus on Net Zero Energy Buildings on the Rise
- Advances in Residential NZEBs Hold Potential in Significantly Reducing Power Consumption
- Use of Innovative Building Materials and Highly Energy Efficient Systems Increases to Achieve Net Zero Buildings
- Building Energy Efficiency Codes & Standards, Efficiency Improvement Targets, Incentives & Supporting Polices Lay the Foundation for Growth
- Energy Efficiency Codes & Standards for Existing Buildings
- Government Measures to Support Migration to Net Zero Energy Buildings
- BiPV Rises in Prominence for Its Ability to Achieve Net-Zero Energy in Buildings
- Roofing: The Focus Area for BIPV
- Factors Driving Growth Post COVID-19
- Utilization of Solar Energy to Play a major Role
- Building Energy Management System (BeMS) Emerges to be Crucial to the Net Zero Energy Goal in Buildings
- Role of Insulation in Creating Net Zero Energy Buildings Gets Bigger
- Housewraps Rise in Prominence in Net Zero Buildings to Help Increase Energy Efficiency & Reduce Energy Wastages
- Home Renovations & Need for Better Buildings for Post Pandemic Living to Drive Interest in Net Zero Energy Building Technologies
- Residential Renovations to Regain Lost Momentum Post Pandemic
- The Push to Build Smarter Buildings as Emission Savers to Get Stronger Post Pandemic
- Fuel Cell & Hydrogen Powered Buildings Soon to become a Reality
- Adoption of Smart Lighting Systems Surges for Cutting Energy Costs
- Influence of Energy Efficient HVAC Systems in Net-Zero Buildings
- Rapid Urbanization and Compounding Impact on Climate Crisis to Drive Need for NZE Buildings
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
- World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 69 Featured)
- Capgemini SE
- Certain Teed Corporation
- Delta Electronics, Inc.
- Autodesk, Inc.
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Danfoss A/S
- Altura Associates, Inc.
- Bosch Thermotechnik GmbH
- Gensler
- Emissions Reduction Alberta
- DPR Construction
- Envision Group
- Cannon Design
- Entegrity
- Green Prefab
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h5u67o
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.