Altimmune to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will participate and be available for 1x1 meetings at the following investor conferences:

  • H.C. Wainwright 7th Annual NASH Investor Conference (Virtual Conference)
    Tuesday, October 24, 2023
    Presentation at 10:00 am Eastern Time
  • H. C. Wainwright 4th Annual Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Virtual Conference
    Wednesday, October 25, 2023
    Fireside chat at 3:00 pm Eastern Time

The sessions will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Altimmune website.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative next-generation therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH. In addition, Altimmune is developing HepTcell™, an immunotherapeutic designed to achieve a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

