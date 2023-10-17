Altimmune to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will participate and be available for 1x1 meetings at the following investor conferences:



H.C. Wainwright 7th Annual NASH Investor Conference (Virtual Conference)

Tuesday, October 24, 2023

Presentation at 10:00 am Eastern Time

H. C. Wainwright 4th Annual Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Virtual Conference

Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Fireside chat at 3:00 pm Eastern Time

The sessions will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Altimmune website.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative next-generation therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH. In addition, Altimmune is developing HepTcell™, an immunotherapeutic designed to achieve a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Altimmune Investor Contact:

Richard Eisenstadt

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 240-654-1450

reisenstadt@altimmune.com

Media Contact:

Danielle Cantey

Evoke Canale

Phone: 619-826-4657

danielle.cantey@evokegroup.com