Deep-South Appoints Knight Piesold to Produce an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment on the Haib Copper Project in Namibia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep-South Resources Inc. ("Deep-South" or “the Company") (TSX-V: DSM) announces that it has appointed Knight Piésold Consulting to conduct an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (“ESIA”) pn the Haib Copper project in the south of Namibia.



The ESIA will accompany a Feasibility Study on the project for the eventual filing for a Mining License. The ESIA comprises environmental, social and hydrogeological feasibility studies and a public participation program required for assessing the overall feasibility of the proposed project and obtaining the necessary authorizations. The required authorizations include an Environmental Clearance Certificate (ECC) from the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT), Mining License from the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) and Water Abstraction Permit from the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform (MAWLR).

About Knight Piésold

Founded in South Africa 100 years ago, Knight Piésold operates in over 15 countries around the world and has an office established in Namibia since 2008. Knight Piésold is an engineering and environmental consulting firm offering core services for the mining, power, environment, water resources, and infrastructure industries. Their interdisciplinary teams have worked on over 400 mining projects globally and have participated in the design and construction management of large scale national infrastructures in Southern Namibia such as the Neckartal Dam. Visit Knight Piésold here: https://www.knightpiesold.com/en/

About Deep-South Resources Inc.

Deep-South Resources is a mineral exploration and development company. Deep-South’s growth strategy is to focus on the exploration and development of quality assets in significant mineralized trends and in proximity to infrastructure in stable countries. The Company holds the Haib Copper Project in Namibia and holds an interest in three exploration licenses in the Copperbelt in Zambia. In using and assessing environmentally friendly technologies in the development of its copper projects, Deep-South embraces the green revolution.

More information is available by contacting Pierre Léveillé, President & CEO at

+1-819-340-0140 or at: info@deepsouthresources.com

