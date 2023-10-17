Hair Extension Market is Projected to Reach US$ 5,000.2 Million by 2033 Due to Increasing cases of alopecia and other problems that lead to hair loss | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The hair extension market is valued at US$ 2,721.8 Million in 2023. The market is expected to record a CAGR of 6.3% through 2033. The market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 5,000.2 Million by 2033.



For some consumers, hair loss problems are a biological inevitability. Problems like receding hairlines, alopecia, and other reasons for hair loss are forcing consumers to seek solutions. Hair extensions are emerging as one of the most popular solutions. Compared to hair restoration drugs and hair transplant surgery, hair extensions are a better alternative with fewer side effects and less cost than surgery.

Request to Get a Sample of this Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-10197

Hair extensions are also becoming popular as a fashion trend. The increasing variety of hair extensions is crucial in expanding product use. Wavy, curly, smooth, silky, and more types of hair extensions help increase the diversity of the product. Hair extensions coming in different colors are positively impacting the market, too.

Consumers in the market are seeking authenticity. Therefore, Remy's hair extensions are proving to be a hit. To further aid authenticity, producers are sourcing hair from Vietnam and India. The phenomenon of importing hair from Asia countries is particularly evident in the North American market. Hair extensions are increasingly appearing natural-looking.

“The fashion industry has a key role in the hair extension market. Companies seek celebrity endorsements to influence the younger crowd. Various fashion trends in hair are also achievable through hair extensions. Companies in the hair extension market can expand their reach of the products through collaborations with fashion influencers,” Opines Sneha Verghese, Senior Consultant for Consumer Goods and Products at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Hair Extension Market:

The hair extension market valuation is US$ 2,721.8 million in 2023.

valuation is in 2023. Consumers prefer the air of authenticity lent by natural hair. The natural hair segment holds 59.5% of the market share by material type.

of the market share by material type. Clip-in hair extensions are popular due to the ease provided. Clip-in hair extensions contribute 45.8% share of the market by product type.

share of the market by product type. The United States is the leading country in the hair extension market. The United States accounts for 27.7% of the market share.

of the market share. Canada is another North American country with fertile ground for the market. In 2023, Canada holds a share of 7.5% of the market.

of the market. The United Kingdom is fertile ground for the hair extension market. In 2023, the country accounts for 6.8% of the market share.

Access the Complete Report Methodology Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-10197

Competition Analysis of the Hair Extension Market

Collaborations and partnerships with beauty experts and influencers are common strategies adopted by suppliers of hair extensions. There is scope for both big brands and small-scale players in the market

Key Companies in the Hair Extension Market:

BELLAMI Hair

Godrej

Great Lengths

Klix Hair Extension

Evergreen Products Group Limited

Balmain Paris Hair Couture

Beauty industry group

Qingdao Organic Hair Ltd.

Hair Dreams

Hidden Crown

Hair Addictionz

Femme Hair Extension

Hairlocs

Easihair

Socap

Cinderella Hair

Recent Developments in the Hair Extension Market

In September 2023, a line of hair extensions was launched by Sasha Colby. She is the star of the popular series RuPaul’s Drag Race.

In July 2023, Girlie Locks, the American brand, was launched. The brand focuses on hair extensions with a wide array of coloring.

In May 2022, Beauty Industry Group (BIG) acquired the haircare brand Bellami Hair and entered the hair extension market.



Key Segments in the Hair Extension Market

By Material Type:

Clip-in

Micro Link

Tape-in

Glue-in

Others



By Product Type:

Artificial

Natural

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Purchase the Report for Key Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/10197

Author

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments pertaining to Consumer Retail Goods.

Her work is primarily focused on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations, technology projects, and driving successful implementations. She has helped create insightful, relevant analysis of Food & Beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail, and manufacturer research perspective. She has also been involved in several bulletins in food magazines and journals



Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage in Consumer Product Domain:

As the importance of self-care and awareness regarding grooming are rising among individuals, the hair bond multiplier market size is anticipated to hold a global revenue of US$ 330 million by 2033.

The hair styling products market share is expected to reach a valuation from US$ 23.5 billion in 2023 to US$ 39.9 billion by 2033. The market is expected to record an average CAGR of 5.4% CAGR.

The DIY haircut kits market demand is estimated to be valued at US$ 7.14 billion in 2023 and is expected to total US$ 10 billion by 2033. The adoption of DIY haircut kits will likely advance at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. DIY haircut kits currently account for a 25.5% share of the global hair styling tools market

The artificial hair integration market trends is estimated at ~USD 1.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach ~USD 3.9 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of ~7.2% from 2023 to 2033. The share of the artificial hair integration market in its parent market (hair integration market) is approximately ~25%-35%.

The hair lightening products market is expected to expand its roots at a low CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The global market holds an estimated revenue of US$ 7.32 Billion in 2022 and is likely to cross US$ 10.78 Billion by the end of 2032.



About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube