Pest Control Market Size to Reach USD 31.94 Billion by 2027 | At a 6.31 % CAGR

Pune, India, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pest control market size is anticipated to witness substantial growth on account of the increasing rodent population and reach USD 31.94 billion by 2027. The change in climatic conditions and the rapidly growing population of rodents worldwide have increased the demand for these products worldwide. As per a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights titled, “Pest Control Market Size, Share & Industry and Regional Forecast, 2023-2027,” the market value was USD 19.73 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 6.31% during the forecast period, 2020 to 2027.

The rise in the number of fatal vector-borne diseases is a major factor in promoting market growth. The World Health Organization states an annual of 7,00,000 deaths to vector-borne diseases, which accounts for 17% of all infectious diseases in the world. Diseases caused by pests are promoting the need for various pest control methods such as biological, mechanical, and chemical methods, thereby augmenting growth. Additionally, the increasing urbanization and industrialization that propelled a rise in construction activities have also increased the hygiene standards among people. This further added impetus to the rise in the need for the product.

Companies leading in pest control market are Service Master Global Holdings Inc., Bayer AG, Terminix International Company L.P, Anticimex, Rentokil Initial Plc., Ecolab Inc., Truly Nolen, Rollins Inc., Massey Services Inc., Bell Laboratories, and more players profiled

Pest control refers to the management and regulation of various species of pests that can have adverse effects on human activities, agriculture, and the environment. Pests are organisms that can cause harm or nuisance, and they can include insects, rodents, birds, weeds, and microorganisms like bacteria and fungi.

It's important to consider the environmental and health implications of pest control methods, as well as their effectiveness. Sustainable and environmentally friendly pest control practices are becoming increasingly important to minimize the impact on ecosystems and human health. Consultation with pest control professionals or experts can help determine the most suitable and safe approach to address specific pest problems.

On the negative side, the use of pesticides and insecticides is strictly monitored by various agencies such as the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) of the United States and the government. They have imposed stringent regulations on the use of fatal chemicals and highly toxic products and services that may pose a threat to the environment. This may hamper the overall market in the coming years.

Nevertheless, the increasing adoption of the pest control software is currently trending, thereby creating lucrative growth opportunities for the future market.

Segment-

Insects Segment to Dominate Market with its Proliferating Population

Based on the pest type, the insects segment dominated the market in 2019 with a 49.30% market share. This is attributed to the rapidly multiplying insect population in both agricultural and non-agricultural areas.

Regional Analysis-

North America Emerged Dominant Owing to Presence of Major Players

The increased awareness about the ill-effects of pest attacks on health and hygiene is a major factor boosting the North American market, thereby making it the largest contributor. In 2019, this region gathered a revenue of USD 9.59 billion on account of the increasing number of commercial and residential infrastructural development activities. This coupled with the presence of a majority of pest management market manufacturers will help this region continue dominating in the near future.

Asia Pacific market on the other side is anticipated to rise at a rapid pace on account of the rise in urbanization activities across the emerging nations such as Malaysia, China, India, and others. This, coupled with the rise in awareness about toxicity caused by pests and increasing expenditure on pest control products by consumers will help this region rise at a significant CAGR in the forthcoming years.

Competitive Landscape-

Players Emphasizing on Innovative Product Launches to Gain Strategic Position in Market

There are more than 40,000 companies dealing with these products and services worldwide, thereby leading to a highly fragmented competitive landscape. Some of the highest shares of the market are contributed by players such as ServiceMaster, Rollins Inc., and Rentokil. They are engaging in collaborative efforts and investing in new products launched to gain a competitive edge in the market.

