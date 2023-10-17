Exterior Wall Systems Market Size to Reach USD 401.57 Billion by 2030 | Comprehensive 224-Pages Research Report

Pune, India, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global exterior wall systems market size was valued at USD 223.67 billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth USD 237.53 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach USD 401.57 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Exterior wall systems refer to an enclosure or envelope of a structure that is made to protect the interiors from the external environment. Governments as well as private organizations are increasing their investments in residential, commercial, and industrial establishments, which has augmented the demand for these wall systems. Moreover, the construction sector is rapidly expanding in developing countries, which will further fuel the exterior wall systems market growth.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd (Japan)

Saint-Gobain (France)

AGC Inc. (Japan)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

3A Composite Holding AG (Switzerland)

SCG (Thailand)

Etex Group (Belgium)

Owens Corning (U.S.)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

LafargeHolcim (Switzerland)

USG Boral (Australia)

DuPont (U.S.)

Dow (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Segments:

Curtain Walls to Gain Notable Traction Owing to Strong Adoption in the Construction Sector

By type, the market is segmented into ventilated façade, curtain walls, and non-ventilated façade.

The curtain wall segment is expected to account for a dominant exterior wall systems market share due to its strong adoption in the construction sector. Its minimal fabrication time and short duration of construction are expected to enhance its adoption.

Glass Panels to be Widely Demanded Due to their Superior Properties

By material, the market is segmented into ceramic tiles, vinyl, gypsum/plasterboard, glass panels, EIFS, fiber cement, wood board, HPL board, fiberglass panel, bricks & stone, and others. The glass panel segment is expected to dominate the market share due to its superior properties and aesthetics. Further, the introduction of smart glass is expected to enhance the growth of this segment.

Non-Residential End-Users to Increase Product Adoption Due to Increasing Infrastructure Construction

By end-use, the market is bifurcated into residential and non-residential. The non-residential segment is expected to hold a dominant market share due to the rising number of infrastructure and construction projects across the globe. This factor may promote the growth of the segment.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report analyses the market in depth and highlights crucial aspects such as leading end-users, prominent companies, key disposable types, and distribution channels. It also provides valuable insights into the market dynamics, trends, and covers vital industry developments. Besides the factors mentioned above, the report encompasses various factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years.

Driving Factors

Increasing Construction Projects Globally to Elevate Market Growth

Commercial, industrial, and residential construction activities have increased significantly in recent years across the world, which boosted the demand for exterior wall systems. Governments are also taking various initiatives to modernize the existing infrastructure by increasing the flow of foreign investments in large-scale infrastructure construction projects. These factors are predicted to fuel the market growth.

However, stringent government regulations regarding carbon emission levels are likely to restrict the market growth.

Regional Insights

Increasing Construction Projects in Developing Countries to Boost Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global exterior wall systems market share due to a dramatic increase in construction projects. For example, rising infrastructure projects, such as Beijing’s Daxing International Airport and the Shanghai Urban Rail Transit Expansion projects, are likely to elevate the industry growth.

In Europe, the increasing trends of green buildings and energy efficiency are expected to enhance the adoption of exterior wall systems. These factors may propel the industry growth.

Competitive Landscape

Companies Undertake Different Growth Strategies to Maintain Leading Market Position

Prominent companies operating in the market are focusing on innovating their existing product ranges to cater to the ever-growing demand for wall systems. These organizations are developing eco-friendly and innovative products to expand their presence. They are also partnering with renowned raw material suppliers and construction companies to stay ahead of their competition. These initiatives will help them maintain their position in the industry.

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Market Trends in the Global Market Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc.. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights Impact of COVID 19 on Global Exterior Wall Systems Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak



TOC Continued...!

Key Industry Development

March 2022: Holcim announced the acquisition of Malarkey Roofing Products with estimated 2022 net sales of USD 600 million. Through this acquisition, Malarkey would help Holcim expand its range of roofing systems in the highly profitable U.S. residential roofing market. This move was important for Holcim to achieve its goal of touching USD 4 billion in roofing net sales by 2025, while also speeding the company's expansion of its product and solution range.

